Security Council Al-Shabaab Sanctions Committee Briefed by Coordinator of 2713 Panel of Experts on Its Final Report

On 13 November 2025, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 2713 (2023) concerning Al-Shabaab held informal consultations to be briefed by the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts pursuant to resolution 2713 (2023) on the Panel’s final report.

In his remarks, the Coordinator focused on the Panel’s forthcoming report related to Al-Shabaab, including its leadership structure, operational capacities and financial flows.