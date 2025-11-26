Security Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution 2805 (2025), Reaffirming Mandate of Peacebuilding Commission, Acting in Concert with General Assembly

The Security Council today unanimously adopted resolution 2805 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2805(2025)), reaffirming the mandate of the Peacebuilding Commission, acting in parallel with the General Assembly, which adopted an identical text.

By its terms, the Council requested the Commission to establish a detailed, predictable and flexible annual programme of work reflecting, its country-specific, regional and thematic issues, while also considering the programmes of work of the General Assembly, Security Council and the Economic and Social Council. It also requested the Commission to serve as a platform to support Member States, upon their request, to strengthen their national peacebuilding and sustaining peace efforts, including through capacity-building.

On funding, the text called for the full implementation of relevant resolutions, encouraged the Commission to maintain a regular and strategic dialogue with the Peacebuilding Fund, and encouraged countries receiving support from that Fund to share with the Commission their national peacebuilding priorities, as well as key outcomes and results of activities financed through the Fund. It also requested the Peacebuilding Support Office to provide annual updates on progress in advancing United Nations partnership with international financial institutions, including regional development banks and other relevant financing partners.

By its further terms, the 15-member organ decided to establish an annual “peacebuilding week” in June, to raise awareness of the peacebuilding and sustaining peace efforts of the United Nations.

The Council also requested the Secretary-General to assess how ongoing reforms of the United Nations in the context of the UN80 Initiative can further enhance cooperation among relevant UN entities to deliver more coordinated and impactful peacebuilding efforts at the country level. Finally, it called for a further comprehensive review of United Nations peacebuilding in 2030.

“While the United States did not get everything we wanted, our main concerns are reflected in the final text,” that country’s representative said after the adoption. She expressed concern that the UN had strayed from its initial purpose and needs to “to get back to basics”, describing that as a more disciplined approach to the peacebuilding architecture, “grounded in preventing the outbreak, escalation and recurrence of conflict”. Her country will continue to push back on attempts to undermine or circumvent the Council's authority, including through the creation of new peacebuilding-related mechanisms. Voluntary contributions must remain the primary source of peacebuilding fund resourcing, she stressed, adding that “countries should be on notice that we will look to institutions to deliver real value per dollar”. While the UN's budget has increased eightfold since its inception, “there is not an eightfold increase in peace around this world”, she added.