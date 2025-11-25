Adopting resolution 2804 (2025), Security Council Renews Permission to Inspect Vessels Off Libya

The Security Council today decided to again extend its authorizations concerning the arms embargo on Libya for a further six months.

The 15-nation organ did so by adopting resolution 2804 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2804(2025)) by a vote of 13 in favour to none against, with 2 abstentions (China, Russian Federation). Those authorizations — first given through resolution 2292 (2016) — allow Member States, acting either nationally or through regional organizations, to inspect vessels on the high seas off Libya’s coast that are reasonably believed to be in violation of the two-way arms embargo imposed on that country. The embargo itself was first imposed by resolution 1970 (2011).

Before the vote, the representative of France — whose delegation submitted today’s text along with that of Greece — stressed that the arms embargo remains “indispensable” to attempts to prevent “sporadic clashes”, particularly in the region around Tripoli. He added that the embargo is “even more justified” in the context of relaunching the political process in Libya. “Indeed, the reunification of all institutions indeed requires that forces present there renounce on the temptation for an armed escalation,” he emphasized.

Pointing out that the European Union’s Operation IRINI is the only Council-mandated operation to inspect, on the high seas and along Libya’s coast, vessels suspected of violating the embargo, he said that it acts in a “professional, impartial and effective” way and cooperates with Libya, neighbouring countries and other States. And, with the primary goal of fully restoring Libya’s sovereignty, unity and stability, he said that France and Greece — “convinced, as we are, that this will contribute to it, and buoyed by the agreement of the Libyan authorities” — submitted today’s text.

Operation IRINI Seen as Impartial, Unique Primary Maritime Enforcement Tool

After the adoption, Greece’s representative underlined the importance of maintaining the legal framework authorizing the inspection of vessels to ensure the effective monitoring and enforcement of the arms embargo. Calling Operation IRINI “an impartial and unique instrument”, she said that it serves as the “primary tool for maritime enforcement” of the embargo. She therefore called for continued cooperation between the Operation and all relevant stakeholders — particularly the Libyan authorities — and underlined the need for full, unhindered implementation of its mandate.

“The adoption of this resolution sends a clear message: the international community remains committed to limiting the flow of weapons that fuel conflict and instability in Libya,” said the representative of the United Kingdom. Operation IRINI, she added, helps ensure robust implementation of the arms embargo, and is deepening its strategic partnership with the Libyan authorities in support of the country’s sovereignty and security. Similarly, Denmark’s representative said that the Operation is a “key pillar” in disrupting illicit arms flows, while also collecting valuable information that is shared with the Libya Panel of Experts.

The latter point was also made by the representative of the United States, who said that the Operation “serves a critical information-sharing function” — especially with the Panel. She also expressed gratitude for the dedication of resources, through the Operation, to monitor and disrupt illicit activities off Libya’s coast. The authorizations renewed today constitute an important mechanism allowing Member States to enforce the embargo and prevent widespread weapons trafficking — a key Council priority — and she welcomed “further consultations with the Libyans about arrangements going forward”.

In that context, Pakistan’s representative reiterated the importance of “robust, sustained cooperation” with Libyan authorities and institutions in the implementation of Council authorizations related to vessel inspections. While acknowledging Operation IRINI’s work, he said that today’s extension will provide an opportunity to “critically assess the continued practical effectiveness of the measures contained in the resolution”. This, he said, is needed because data from the last two relevant reports by the Secretary-General shows “no substantial results with respect to the seizure of prohibited items”.

Calls to Review IRINI Over Ineffectiveness, Transparency Concerns

The representative of Algeria, also speaking for Guyana, Sierra Leone and Somalia, also noted that the Secretary-General’s recent report indicates that Operation IRINI conducted more than 2,000 boardings and inspections, expressing regret that — despite this high number — “the Operation has not yielded the desired results to implement the arms embargo, which remains largely ineffective”. He therefore urged a comprehensive review of the Operation’s “modus operandi”, stressing that accountability remains “the silent note in this unresolved symphony”. He said: “Operation IRINI intercepts vessels, traces the origin of weapons and identifies their suppliers — yet no meaningful action follows.”

The representative of China — whose delegation abstained from the vote — similarly stated that Operation IRINI’s continued activity has “revealed issues, such as insufficient transparency and effectiveness, improper handling of the seized items and insufficient coordination and cooperation with the country concerned”. He therefore urged the Council to “fully” consider the views of Libya and other relevant parties, assess Operation IRINI’s mandate and “make timely adjustments and improvements as necessary”.

Libyan territory is still flooded with weapons used by the many armed groups “running rampant on the ground”, said the representative of the Russian Federation, the other abstention today. Practical implementation of the inspection regime is conducted, de facto, solely by the European Union and its Operation IRINI; however, despite Brussels’ active promotion of its “successes”, she stressed that there has been little reduction in the volume of illegal arms shipments to Libya.

Taking issue with the Operation’s working methods — the geographical scope of patrols, the selectivity of inspections, the arbitrary determination of goods’ military nature and attempts to dispose of seized property outside the legal framework established by the Council — she said: “Unilateral approaches that run counter to collective agreements do not benefit lasting solutions.”

Complete Live Blog coverage of today's meeting can be found here.