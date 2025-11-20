Ukrainian Civilians Under Siege amid Strikes, Winter Bite, Security Council Told

(Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council meeting will be available at a later time.)

Nearly four years into the war in Ukraine, attacks continue to escalate and casualties keep rising — with figures from January to October 2025 already surpassing the total for all of last year — a senior UN official told the Security Council today, calling for intensified diplomatic efforts towards a just and lasting peace.

“No region of Ukraine is safe,” said Kayoko Gotoh, Officer-in-Charge, Europe, Central Asia and Americas Division, Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, noting that, in Kyiv alone, civilian casualties in the first ten months of 2025 were nearly 3.8 times higher than in 2024. Large-scale strikes on energy infrastructure have triggered prolonged power outages across most regions, leaving millions without heat, water or transport as temperatures fall. Hospitals, homes, railways, schools, cultural sites, diplomatic facilities and even kindergartens have been hit.

Most casualties, she continued, are still concentrated near the frontline — including in Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Sumy and Donetsk — but Moscow’s increased use of long-range weapons has placed many more civilians at risk. Yesterday’s attack on Ternopil reportedly killed at least 26 people, including three children, and injured dozens more. Many remain missing under the rubble. “This was one of the war’s deadliest strikes on civilians,” she said. Western regions — Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk — were also struck. In Kharkiv, at least 46 people, including two children, were reportedly injured in a drone attack. These incidents follow the massive 14 November strike on Kyiv, which killed at least six people, injured many more and damaged the Embassy of Azerbaijan — the second recent incident affecting diplomatic premises.

She also noted the war’s increasing effect on civilians inside the Russian Federation. According to Russian authorities, Ukrainian drone strikes have killed 392 people in 2025 — including 22 children — in the Russian Federation and in areas of Ukraine occupied by it.

Edem Wosornu, Director of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ Crisis Response Division, reported that “relentless” missile and drone strikes — “day and night” — are killing and injuring civilians, destroying homes and damaging critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. She also described growing power outages amid freezing temperatures, older people trapped without reliable access to water or medical care, civilians cut off from humanitarian assistance and an October missile strike on a children’s hospital in Kherson. “This pattern of attacks risks eroding an international legal framework that has taken more than a century to build,” she underscored.

“At the same time, displacement and humanitarian needs are growing,” she continued, noting that around 122,000 people have been newly displaced in 2025 alone — the vast majority being women, children and older people. And, while humanitarian organizations continue to deliver aid wherever access allows — reaching more than 4.2 million people between January and September 2025 — humanitarian workers face immense challenges. In October, a UN-led convoy in Kherson was attacked while trying to reach a community in need. Noting that footage of the strike “shows humanitarian vehicles being treated as targets”, she underscored: “They are categorically not.”

Also constraining humanitarian operations is a funding shortfall, she said, which “has a human cost” — 72,000 displaced people lack adequate shelter, survivors of conflict-related sexual violence lack specialized care and a growing mental-health crisis leaves millions without psychosocial support. Nevertheless, she spotlighted the “remarkable” determination of Ukrainian communities to survive and rebuild. She observed, however: “Resilience is not protection — it cannot substitute for safety, dignity or compliance with international law.”

