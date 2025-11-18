Sahel Now Accounts for Half of Global Terror Deaths, Secretary-General Tells Security Council, Urging Coordinated Action

The Security Council today debated strengthening regional counter-terrorism cooperation in West Africa and the Sahel — now the global epicentre of violent extremism — with speakers urging unified, long-term strategies that confront both immediate threats and the underlying drivers of instability, from poverty and weak governance to climate shocks and limited economic opportunity.

In recent years, three Sahel States — Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger — suspended their participation in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), citing political and security considerations. This departure has created a gap in regional coordination, complicating collective responses to escalating violent extremism across the Sahel.

Addressing the Council, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the security situation in West Africa and the Sahel is “growing more critical by the day”, citing escalating terrorist attacks, worsening fuel blockades in Mali and a looming “disastrous domino effect across the entire region”.

Armed groups, including Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and Boko Haram, are expanding, driving mass displacement, shuttering over 14,800 schools and 900 health facilities, and leaving millions without essential services. Stressing that the Sahel accounts for over half of global terrorism casualties, he outlined three urgent actions.

First, he called for a unified, consensus-based regional response, urging ECOWAS, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), Mauritania, Chad and Algeria to rebuild trust, share intelligence and coordinate operations. He cautioned that the failure to establish predictable financing for the G5 Sahel “has proven to be a strategic error with clear and dramatic consequences”.

Second, he appealed for strong, predictable humanitarian funding. Six 2025 appeals for the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin require $4.9 billion but remain severely underfunded, with Mali’s plan only 16 per cent financed. “The world needs to stand in full solidarity with the people of this region,” he said.

Third, he called for a coherent development strategy to address the root causes of extremism — poverty, weak governance, social fractures, climate shocks and lack of opportunity. Terrorists thrive where the social contract is broken, he said, urging increased investment in inclusive services, human rights, climate adaptation, social protection and sustainable jobs to help transform despair into hope.

Reaffirming the UN’s commitment through UNOWAS and the Global Counter-Terrorism Compact, he stressed that coordinated efforts, strong political will and Member State support can deliver “the security, stability and opportunity that the people of West Africa and the Sahel need and deserve”.

Fragmented Initiatives Undermine Fight against Terrorism in West Africa

Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, said terrorism now “poses an existential threat to the whole of West Africa”, citing 450 attacks and over 1,900 deaths across the region between January and November 2025. Extremist groups have expanded into “economic warfare” by restricting fuel supplies and crippling trade. ECOWAS has accelerated deployment of its standby force, starting with 1,650 personnel and scaling up to 5,000, funded through ECOWAS resources, partners and resolution 2719 (2023).

Warning that fragmented initiatives and high suspicion among States undermine intelligence sharing, he stressed that “no amount of money, no amount of equipment will help us overcome terror if we don’t collaborate and build trust”. He called for predictable financing for the standby force, coordinated region-owned efforts, disruption of terrorist financing and strengthened enforcement and border controls, noting the transnational nature of the threat demands collective action and sustained political will.

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, Council President for November, speaking in his national capacity, said: “Africa’s peace is not a favour to be granted, but a foundation of global stability.” Speaking as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, representing over 424 million citizens, he emphasized democratic governance, regional unity and ECOWAS’ zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes of Government. Stressing pragmatism alongside principle, he noted the peoples of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger are “our neighbours and kin”, and ECOWAS will keep its doors open until full reintegration is possible.

“If we fail to act decisively, the Sahel could become a permanent sanctuary for extremist enclaves,” he warned. Intelligence sharing, air mobility, logistics and surveillance are essential tools. The representative of Sierra Leone will host the ECOWAS Logistics Depot in Lungi and called for implementation of resolution 2719 (2023). He highlighted the need to address the trust deficit between ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States, between global powers, and between former colonizers and independent States, viewing the Alliance “not as adversary, but as partner”. ECOWAS, the African Union and the UN, through UNOWAS and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, can facilitate joint platforms, fusion centres and real-time coordination.

Coordinated Support Key to Strengthening Regional Counter-Terrorism

Several delegations emphasized the importance of supporting African-led initiatives. The United Kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to working with African partners, providing funding and training for Nigeria’s National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Côte d’Ivoire’s Counter-Terrorism Academy and the Regional Intelligence Fusion Unit supporting the Multinational Joint Taskforce. These efforts aim to strengthen intelligence sharing and regional resilience. Greece highlighted the risks to maritime routes in the Gulf of Guinea, stressing the economic consequences of piracy and illegal activities, and detailed Greek participation in capacity-building exercises.

Côte d’Ivoire’s International Counterterrorism Academy, operational since 2021, seeks to foster a culture of counter-terrorism across Africa, the country’s delegate said. However, insufficient resources and the fragmentation of existing frameworks have limited their effectiveness. In this context, increased engagement and mobilization by the international community — particularly the Security Council — are indispensable.

Pakistan noted that 5 of the 10 countries most affected by extremism are in the Sahel and that threats are spreading to coastal West Africa. He emphasized that the people of West Africa and the Sahel “deserve a future defined not by fear, but by peace, dignity and development”, calling for sustained political will, predictable international support and collective resolve. China stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty of States, while investing in development, employment and youth engagement to address root causes.

The Russian Federation highlighted the Kremlin’s support for African countries, offering training, technical assistance and capacity-building in law enforcement, border security, counter-terrorism finance and inter-agency coordination, as having received “highly positive feedback” from African partners.

Denmark highlighted the severe humanitarian consequences of the deteriorating security situation, stressing that “instability anywhere is a threat to stability everywhere” and called on Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to recommit to cooperation with ECOWAS and the African Union. Speaking for the Alliance of Sahel States, Mali’s representative emphasized: “We are fully open to cooperation with regional countries and partners, in full respect of our sovereignty, strategic choices and the interests of our peoples.” Burkina Faso added that the fight cannot be won without coherent, predictable support free from political considerations and must address the root causes of violence, including poverty, marginalization and lack of opportunities for youth.

Socioeconomic Drivers behind Expanding Terror Networks

The delegate of the United States expressed concern over fuel blockades in Mali and the use of kidnapping as a funding tactic, and also condemned attacks against Christians in Nigeria, warning that “churches are burning, villages are being razed”. He called for decisive African leadership in response. France stressed that military solutions alone are insufficient, emphasizing the need to address socioeconomic factors, governance challenges and disinformation, alongside implementation of resolution 2719 (2023).

Panama underscored the importance of a comprehensive approach combining security, development and governance, including the participation of women, youth, academia and the private sector. The Republic of Korea noted that armed groups are using advanced technologies, including drones, and emphasized artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tools to counter extremist narratives.

Somalia called for intelligence sharing, joint border operations and rapid-response capabilities, warning that “fragmentation only benefits terrorist networks”. On that, Slovenia stressed that “trust must be urgently restored” and collaboration among countries re-established, with intelligence sharing, early warning systems and joint prevention central to stability. Similarly, Ghana stressed dialogue between ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States to rebuild trust and consolidate peace.

Algeria and Guyana highlighted the need for regional coordination through African Union mechanisms, intelligence collaboration and disruption of illicit financial networks. Senegal emphasized support based on the spirit of “African solutions to African problems” and the need for sustainable financing to overcome divisions.

In summary, Council members highlighted that effective regional security depends on coordinated, inclusive and adequately financed African-led initiatives, complemented by targeted international support addressing immediate threats and underlying socioeconomic vulnerabilities.

