Security Council Authorizes Stabilization Force in Gaza, Adopting Resolution 2803 (2025)

The Security Council will vote today on a resolution authorizing a Board of Peace and an International Stabilization Force in Gaza, as outlined in a United States “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.”

The Plan’s first phase established a fragile ceasefire, the release of hostages and detainees, a partial withdrawal of Israel Defense Forces and increased humanitarian aid.

The second phase calls for Hamas to disarm, further Israel Defense Forces withdrawal, the deployment of the Israel Security Forces and the creation of an interim technocratic government under the Board of Peace before eventual Palestinian Authority control. The plan envisions a 20,000-troop enforcement mission by 2026.

