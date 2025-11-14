Security Council Adopts Resolution 2802 (2025), Extending UNISFA for One Year

(Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council meeting will be made available after its conclusion.)

The Security Council will consider and vote on a draft resolution (document S/2025/745), submitted by the United States, renewing the mandate of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) for one year, until 15 October 2026.

If adopted, it will become resolution 2802 (2025).

The draft resolution expresses the Council’s intent to consider further renewal of the Mission based on demonstrable progress by Sudan and South Sudan, while reaffirming that any decision regarding the Mission’s future will remain subject to the Council’s determination.

It also asks the Secretary-General to provide a comprehensive assessment of the security implications of any potential drawdown which the Council will consider when assessing the Mission’s configuration and expresses its intent to consider any further renewal of the Mission beyond its expiration on 15 November 2026 based on demonstrable progress by the Sudanese and South Sudanese authorities.

