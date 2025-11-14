Security Council Extends 2140 Yemen Sanctions Regime, Adopting Resolution 2801 (2025)

(Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council meeting will be made available after its conclusion.)

The Security Council will consider and vote on a draft resolution (document S/2025/736), submitted by the United Kingdom, renewing the 2140 Yemen sanctions regime — which comprises targeted financial and travel ban measures — for another year, until 14 November 2026.

The draft text also extends the mandate of the Panel of Experts supporting the 2140 Yemen Sanctions Committee until 15 December 2026.

If adopted, it will become resolution 2801 (2025).

