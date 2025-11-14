10044th Meeting (AM)
SC/16221
Security Council Holds Open Debate on Working Methods
The Security Council holds its annual open debate on working methods, convened under the agenda item “Implementation of the note by the President of the Security Council (S/2024/507)”, referring to the most recent version of the comprehensive compendium of Council working methods adopted in December 2024, also known as “Note 507”.
Co-Chair of the Informal Working Group on Documentation and Other Procedural Questions Christina Markus Lassen (Denmark); Executive Director of Security Council Report Shamala Kandiah Thompson; and Co-Author of The Procedure of the UN Security Council (4th Edition) Loraine Sievers are expected to brief.