Security Council Extends Mandate of Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic for One Year, Adopting Resolution 2800 (2025)

The Security Council today extended the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) until 15 November 2026.

By a recorded vote of 14 in favour and 0 against, with 1 abstention (United States), the Council adopted resolution 2800 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2800(2025)). Through that text, the 15-nation organ decided that MINUSCA shall comprise up to 14,046 military personnel and expressed its firm intention to review the number of personnel following the successful completion of the electoral process scheduled in 2025 and 2026.

By further terms, it recalled that MINUSCA’s mandate should be implemented based on a prioritization of tasks established in the text, and, when relevant, in a sequenced manner. It also requested the Secretary-General to reflect this prioritization in the deployment of the Mission, as well as in MINUSCA’s political strategy, and to align the allocation of budgetary resources according to the prioritization of mandate tasks, while ensuring appropriate resources for implementation of the mandate.

The priority tasks as outlined by the resolution are: protection of civilians; support for the extension of State authority, the deployment of security forces, and the preservation of territorial integrity; good offices and support to the peace process, including implementation of the ceasefire and the Political Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation; and facilitate the immediate, full, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and protection of the United Nations. The Council also requested the Secretary-General to report to the Council on 15 February 2026, 15 June 2026 and 13 October 2026 on the progress in implementing MINUSCA’s mandate.

Introducing that text, France’s delegate said it “marks an inflection point” in the Council’s approach towards stabilizing the Central African Republic and noted the progress made in recent months in that country. With this resolution, MINUSCA will be able to continue its work in priority areas, such as organizing elections, protecting civilians, extending State authority across the entire territory and implementing the peace process. The Council is responding to the request of the Central African Republic to continue supporting it during the crucial period ahead, he said, adding that this is necessary to enable an orderly and successful transfer of peacekeeping responsibilities to national authorities.

Central African Republic at ‘Historic Turning Point’, Delegate Says

The Central African Republic’s delegate welcomed the renewal, noting that it comes at a time when his country is engaged in a “historic turning point” as it consolidates peace, extends State authority and prepares for local and general elections. Acknowledging the budgetary challenges facing the United Nations, he hoped that the mandate renewal would go hand-in-hand with financial contributions that will enable the Mission to fulfil its mandate.

“Peace in Central African Republic will only endure if it continues to be built by Central Africans themselves,” he said, highlighting his Government’s efforts in demobilizing armed groups and enhancing the territorial administration of justice. Thanking MINUSCA for its partnership, he said the Central African Republic never saw MINUSCA’s role as a permanent solution. His Government has a clear vision for preparing for an orderly and peaceful withdrawal, boosting security across its territory and bolstering judicial institutions. Noting the request for a road map for a gradual transfer of responsibility from the Mission to the Government, he warned against a hasty transition.

Speakers Welcome Mandate Renewal, Underscore Need to Preserve Peace ahead of Critical Elections

Several speakers welcomed the mandate renewal and commended MINUSCA’s work, including the representative of Pakistan, one of the top troop-contributing countries to MINUSCA, with 1,400 troops in the country. He described the Mission as one of the Organization’s success stories, highlighting its work towards political engagement, disarmament and demobilization, as well as electoral support. Its transition should be based on ground realities, national priorities and the imperative of preserving the gains achieved, he stressed.

Sierra Leone’s delegate, Council President for November, speaking for his country and also for Algeria, Guyana and Somalia, welcomed the text as a demonstration of the Council’s unity on MINUSCA’s activities. The Central African Republic is at a critical crossroad, he said. Despite progress in restoring State authority in all parts of the country, the security situation along its borders remains concerning. The country’s electoral cycle, with its four phases, has entered an active phase. Noting the liquidity challenges the UN is confronting, he stressed that predictable and sustainable financing for MINUSCA remains crucial.

China’s delegate added that the resolution is in line with expectations of the Central African Republic Government. It will support political stability and peace, he said, adding that MINUSCA must focus on the most pressing tasks and lay the foundation for the next phase. The Russian Federation’s delegate said the Mission had proved in practice that UN peacekeeping is a unique instrument for settling armed conflict. He welcomed the Council’s support for MINUSCA, despite “one country’s attempt to change the parameters”.

Larger Troop Reductions Would Have Pushed MINUSCA to Work with ‘Realistic’ Budget, United States Says

While agreeing that the Central African Republic is at a pivotal point, the representative of the United States, who abstained during today’s vote, said his delegation had proposed extending the current mandate for six months. “We were certainly willing to negotiate on a 12-month renewal provided certain conditions were met,” he said, adding that a six-month extension would have given the Council a clear picture of what to prioritize. The upcoming elections are a key indicator for MINUSCA’s mandate implementation and the Central African Republic Government’s commitment and ability, and they represent a milestone for moving into a consolidation phase.

Peacekeeping missions should be temporary — “these missions should work themselves out of a job”, he said, adding that the Council should constantly review the cost and size of missions. His country has championed “high performance peacekeeping operations”, he said, adding that a larger reduction would have driven the Mission to work with a realistic budget. The current text has two important elements — it calls for a report on MINUSCA’s progress and a transition of responsibilities. The text also expresses the Council’s intent to review troop ceiling numbers after the elections, he said.