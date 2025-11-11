Security Council Briefing on South Sudan

(A fully summary of this meeting will be available at a later time.)

The Security Council holds a briefing on the situation in South Sudan and the work of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix is expected to brief on the Secretary-General’s latest 90-day report (S/2025/706), covering developments from 16 July to 15 October. United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) Executive Director Sima Sami Bahous is also expected to brief, along with a possible civil society representative.