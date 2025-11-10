Security Council 2140 Committee Discusses Final Report of Panel of Experts

On 3 October 2025, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) held informal consultations to discuss the final report of the Panel of Experts, which is to be submitted pursuant to paragraph 3 of resolution 2758 (2024). The Committee heard a presentation by the Panel of Experts, which was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel. The final report contains 11 recommendations addressed to the Committee and one recommendation addressed to the Security Council. The Committee is currently considering follow-up action to the recommendations addressed to it.