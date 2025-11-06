Security Council Adopts Resolution 2799 (2025), Removing Syria’s Transitional President, Interior Minister from ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida Sanctions List

The Security Council decided today to remove two individuals from its Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions list – including the President appointed in the wake of Syria’s December 2024 popular uprising – as delegates widely welcomed efforts to “lift all obstacles” to the country’s economic recovery.

Adopting resolution 2799 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2799(2025)) under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter by a vote of 14 in favour to none against, with 1 abstention (China), the 15-member Council decided to remove Syria’s transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa, and transitional Minister for Interior, Anas Hasan Khattab, from the list of individuals, groups, undertakings and entities targeted by sanctions.

The Sanctions List is overseen by a subsidiary Committee of the Security Council, established pursuant to resolution 1267 (1999), and was first extended to parties alleged to be supporting ISIL/Da’esh in resolution 2253 (2015).

Delegates Welcome ‘New Era’ on Syria’s Road to Recovery

Several Council members and other representatives took the floor to welcome the resolution’s adoption.

“Now is Syria’s chance at greatness,” said the representative of the United States, whose delegation sponsored the resolution. With today’s adoption, the Council is sending a “clear political signal” in recognition of Syria’s “new era”, he said, noting that the new Government is working to fulfil its commitments on counterterrorism. The delisting decided today will help give the Syrian people the best possible chance for a stable and prosperous future, he said.

Echoing those points, the United Kingdom’s delegate welcomed progress made by the Syrian Government to advance the country’s political transition, as well as to address terrorism and the threat posed by chemical weapons.

The representatives of the Russian Federation and France both emphasized the importance of supporting Syria’s economic recovery, alongside its political transition. “It is the international community’s responsibility to lift all obstacles to this recovery,” said the latter, noting that the text also outlines the Council’s expectations that the Syrian Government will continue its fight against terrorism.

The representative of Algeria agreed that today’s adoption marks another important step towards a more prosperous and stable future for Syria. The resolution reflects the Council’s collective support for Syrians as they navigate the current transition, he said, adding that his delegation voted in favour in view of its respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “Syria must be rebuilt by all Syrians, without exclusion,” he stressed.

‘Immense’ Opportunities — with Notes of Caution

The representatives of Pakistan and Somalia also welcoming the resolution, with the former praising the adoption as step on Syria’s journey ahead — presenting “immense opportunities”, as well as challenges. He expressed hope the Government would continue to centralize its authority and address security challenges, ultimately helping Syria to emerge as one of the world’s strong and prosperous nations.

The representative of China — whose delegation abstained in the vote — said that, while the Council held multiple rounds of consultations, in which China expressed legitimate concerns about terrorism including foreign terrorist fighters in Syria, the draft’s sponsor pushed the text forward to serve its own interests. “Syria is in a precarious state” in which many foreign terrorist fighters — including members of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement — continue to threaten the country’s security and stability, he warned, urging the new Syrian Government to win the trust of the international community.

Morocco’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the Arab Group, said the text is a “decisive turning point”. Reaffirming the Group’s commitment to Syria’s territorial unity and independence, she rejected any foreign interference in its internal affairs or any attempt to impose agendas which run counter to its people’s interests. In its preambular paragraphs, the resolution also encourages the international community to make progress on humanitarian action and financing the Syria Humanitarian Response Plan, which remains underfunded, she stressed.

Syria Welcomes Resolution as ‘Badge of Honour’, Sign of Growing Confidence

Syria’s delegate also took the floor, welcoming the adoption and noting that the text aligns with “the historic and courageous decision of President [Donald J.] Trump to support Syria”. Welcoming the Council’s strong support, as well as its commitment to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of his country, he described the resolution as the fruit of positive and continuous engagement with his country over the past months.

“We consider [this resolution] a sign of a growing confidence in the new Syria, its people and its leadership,” he said, describing it as a “badge of honor”. Syria is turning the page on war and suffering, he stressed, and building a modern State founded on the rule of law. “Damascus continues to extend its hand to all countries of the world,” he said, striving to be a meeting point for East and West.