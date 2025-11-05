With Abyei’s Final Status Still Hanging, Security Council Urges Sudan, South Sudan to De-escalate Violence, Speedily Implement Existing Agreements

The war in Sudan and political uncertainty in South Sudan continue to stall progress in political dialogue on the final status of Abyei — the disputed area along the border between the two countries — a senior UN official informed the Security Council today, as its members urged robust support for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) ahead of its expiration on 15 November.

“The political process between Sudan and South Sudan on Abyei and border issues remains stalled, as it has been since the outbreak of the Sudan conflict in April 2023,” declared Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations. Despite some positive steps, considerable challenges remain in achieving progress on its final status, she said, urging both South Sudan and Sudan to go beyond statements of intentions and accelerate implementation of existing agreements.

She drew attention to elevated levels of crime and intercommunal tensions in Northern Abyei, stemming from the continued presence of Rapid Support Forces elements, particularly in Amiet Market. “UNISFA has had no choice but to engage regularly with armed actors present in the area to facilitate their removal […] and prevent their return,” she said, voicing concern that these armed actors have arbitrarily arrested local residents, including community protection committee members and some officials appointed by Khartoum. “I reiterate the Secretary-General’s call for the immediate release of those detained illegally,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, South Sudanese security forces are still present in Southern Abyei, violating the demilitarized and weapons-free status of Abyei, she continued, drawing attention to the outbreak of fighting amongst South Sudan People’s Defence Forces elements at Athony Junction in early October. Nonetheless, the reduction in intercommunal violence seen in previous reporting periods has largely been maintained, she said, highlighting UNISFA’s convening of a successful post-migration conference in Todach in May and June. “The conference led to an agreement between Ngok Dinka and Misseriya representatives on the reverse migration,” she said.

On the security front, the operational environment for the former logistics centre and Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism headquarters in Kadugli, Sudan, has become “simply untenable”, she went on. “The situation has become more dire with a surge in targeted drone strikes conducted by the Rapid Support Forces against the Sudanese Armed Forces, which has affected air operations of the mission adversely,” she warned, urging the Government of Sudan to provide support until the situation improves, in light of the mission’s temporary withdrawal from Kadugli. She reiterated the urgent request to South Sudan and Sudan to provide full support for the immediate deployment of the Formed Police Units authorized by the Security Council.

Also briefing the Council was Guang Cong, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa, who drew attention to the Sudan conflict’s impact on South Sudan’s dire economic situation. “South Sudan’s oil flow and exports through Sudan have experienced significant disruptions,” he said, noting attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on oil installations and another attack on oil facilities in Heglig, near the Sudan – South Sudan border, which resulted in oil spills, environmental damage and an emergency shutdown of operations. The Minister for Foreign Affairs of South Sudan visited Port Sudan in October, which resulted in a series of bilateral agreements aimed at protecting oil facilities and pipeline installations, the designation of a free trade zone at Port Sudan for South Sudan and increased cooperation in trade and security, he noted.

Regarding the final status of Abyei, he said the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee has not convened since 2017, and meetings of the Joint Political and Security Mechanism between the two countries have remained suspended since January 2023. About 41,000 displaced people from Sudan have entered Abyei, placing immense pressure on humanitarian resources. Also expressing concern about the growing activities of the Rapid Support Forces in Northern Abyei, as well as the increased presence of the South Sudanese Peoples' Defence Forces in Southern Abyei, he said this violates the 2011 Agreement on Interim Arrangements and applicable Council resolutions.

Welcoming the reconstitution of the South Sudan Abyei High-Level Committee last month, he noted that Sudan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs has said his Government will resume joint bilateral meetings on Abyei. “The overall Kordofan region, alongside Darfur, has become the epicentre of the battle between [Sudanese Armed Forces] and [Rapid Support Forces],” he said. The local population is facing increasing insecurity with intensified fighting, including drone strikes in several localities. “The settlement of the situation in South Kordofan and Blue Nile cannot be separated from a national political dialogue and new institutional arrangements redefining the relationship between the centre of power and populations and territories that consider themselves excluded,” he stressed, calling for mediation efforts.

In the ensuing debate, several Council Members voiced frustration about the ongoing political impasse, with the United States’ delegate stating that the two countries’ inaction and undermining of the 20 June 2011Agreement and UNISFA’s mandate raises serious doubts for his delegation about continuing support for UNISFA’s mandate, “unless the parties demonstrate immediate progress on several issues”. He called on respective authorities to take concrete steps to withdraw all unauthorized forces from the demilitarized zone; to establish the joint Abyei Police Service and implement temporary administrative and security arrangements; and to facilitate the full implementation of UNISFA’s mandate, including by the immediate authorization of requested visas.

Many Council members underscored the need for UNISFA’s presence, including the representatives of France, Denmark and the Republic of Korea, with the latter stressing that, as “Abyei has become the fragile hinge” between Sudan and South Sudan, UNISFA’s presence is even more crucial. “It is the only force still holding the fragile hinge in place and preventing a wider breakdown of security and civilian protection,” he added. Condemning attacks against the mission, including those targeting its military vehicles and posts and severe restrictions on its movement due to illegal checkpoints, he said all parties in Abyei must fully respect the Status of Forces Agreement.

“Until Abyei’s final status is determined, UNISFA remains indispensable,” concurred Slovenia’s representative, voicing concern over serious constraints faced by the mission, including repeated Status of Forces Agreement violations, obstruction and threats, adding: “Such actions are unacceptable.” On the alarming situation around the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism in Kadugli, she called on parties to create conditions for the Mechanism’s safe functioning and ensure the return of the UN-contracted fuel trucks seized in February, a point echoed by Pakistan’s representative, who underscored the need for Rapid Support Forces to be held accountable for attacks on UNISFA personnel. He also voiced concern over the financial situation facing the mission, citing unpaid assessed contributions exceeding $138 million. Pointing out that risks are “stark” in UNISFA’s absence, he called on all Member States to pay fully and on time.

Guyana’s delegate, also speaking on behalf of Algeria, Sierra Leone and Somalia, underscored the need to prioritize the final status of Abyei and address outstanding border issues to holding the planned referendum. Voicing concern that the proliferation of small arms and light weapons has undermined the demilitarized status of Abyei and restricted UNISFA’s freedom of movement, she underscored the need to resume meetings of the Joint Political and Security Mechanism and the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee, among other measures.

Several speakers, including those from Panama and the United Kingdom, voiced alarm over the presence of armed actors in violation of the area’s demilitarized status, with the latter calling it “unacceptable”. “This is having a significant impact on the safety of civilians, including the suspension of mine clearance operations due to local intimidation,” she stressed.

China’s delegate stated that Sudan and South Sudan are the parties involved and the international community should respect their ownership and sovereignty, adding: “The Council must avoid exerting undue pressure.” Underdevelopment is a root cause of conflict in the region, he said, expressing support for efforts to help local communities enhance their capacity for self-reliance and eliminate breeding ground for conflict.

“It is important to give the Sudanese and South Sudanese room for manoeuvre,” the Russian Federation’s representative chimed in, adding that both States face financial shortages and humanitarian challenges “and are subject to political blackmail” and external interference, including through illegitimate unilateral measures. Noting the presence of Rapid Support Forces in Abyei, he said the South Sudanese army is forced, solely for the purpose of maintaining stability, to deploy its units there. “We are confident that Juba is fully cognizant that, as stabilization progresses, it will have to engage constructively on the issue of Abyei’s demilitarized status,” he said.

Greece’s representative voiced concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Abyei, with needs remaining “severe” and tensions heightened following the influx of more than 12,000 people displaced by the conflict in Sudan. Drawing attention to the cholera outbreak, child malnutrition and reported cases of sexual violence against minors, she underscored the need for accountability, strengthened child-protection monitoring and comprehensive survivor support.

Sudan’s representative reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the present political and legal references in Abyei, including the 20 June 2011 agreement and cooperation agreements between his country and South Sudan. Reiterating his readiness to establish temporary administrative and security mechanisms, including the formation of joint police and the Joint Legislative Council, he voiced hope that his South Sudanese counterpart would do the same. He called for an end to unauthorized armed presences in Abyei, including the Rapid Support Forces, adding that they must be held responsible for their attacks on UNISFA. He called on UNISFA to address the humanitarian needs of displaced persons and repatriate them, in light of “security developments”.

South Sudan’s delegate underscored that his country “has no intention to hinder or intervene with UNISFA's mandate”. The South Sudan People’s Defence Forces in Abyei is protecting civilians, he said, adding that, without its presence, relations between the communities neighbouring Abyei — which the report indicates as having improved — would have deteriorated significantly. Further, the allegations of Status of Forces Agreement violations are often generalized and lack specificity, he said, adding that searches occur only when credible intelligence indicates misuse of mission assets. Reiterating the key role of UNISFA in protecting civilians, supporting livelihood and reducing intercommunal tensions in Abyei, he stressed the need for the mission to remain well-resourced and “focused on preventing violence rather than merely reporting its outcomes”.