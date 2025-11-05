2140 Yemen Sanctions Committee Chair Briefs Security Council, as Speakers Address Efforts for Stemming Arms, Dual-Use Components to Houthis

Members of the Security Council traded barbs today over the origin of restricted items flowing into Yemen, as they were briefed by the chair of the committee tasked with implementing an arms embargo, economic sanctions and other measures aimed at tackling the country’s bloody — and increasingly regional — civil conflict.

“As of today, there are 10 individuals and 1 entity on the Sanctions List of the Committee,” said Sangjin Kim (Republic of Korea), who chairs the Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) on Yemen. Presenting the body’s report for the period 5 November 2024 to 5 November 2025 (document S/2025/650), he outlined the Committee’s meetings and various presentations by its Panel of Experts, adding that the Committee also heard from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“The political, security and humanitarian situation in Yemen remains extremely volatile,” observed the representative of Greece, as some Council members took the floor in response to the presentation. She added that the Ansar Allah military group — better known as the Houthis — continue to pose a growing threat to the Yemeni people and to the stability of the broader region, including the Red Sea. Against this backdrop, she highlighted the Committee’s indispensable role in advancing full respect of the sanctions regime, especially towards the effective implementation of the targeted arms embargo and prevention of illicit transfers of weaponry to the Houthis.

The United Kingdom’s delegate said the latest report highlights the continued complexity of Houthi smuggling and financing networks. London will continue working closely with all Council members to ensure a carefully calibrated collective approach — one that safeguards humanitarian assistance and broader relief efforts and avoids any unintended harm to the Yemeni population, she said.

Pointed Words on Violations — and Call for Release of UN Personnel

The representative of the United States, meanwhile, described the Committee’s report as a “wake-up call for this Council and for the world”. Systematic violations of Security Council resolutions continue, allowing the Houthis to acquire arms and related materials, as well as dual-use items and other technologies. Those allow them to menace their neighbours, endanger commercial shipping, destabilize the region and put innocent lives at risk. Moreover, such technologies and financial support have enabled deadly Houthi terrorist attacks in Israel and elsewhere in recent months, he said, adding that such violations, if unaddressed, will only embolden Houthi fighters.

“The panel has exposed the Houthis’ sophisticated financial support networks underwriting the group’s ability to carry out attacks,” he stressed, adding: “If we want to end this conflict, we must disrupt these transfers of financial and material resources.” All members of the Council should support measures to stem those transfers, which are needed to defend the global economy. In that vein, he urged the Council to create a maritime embargo enforcement mechanism for Yemen and drew attention to the continued shipment of weapons from Iran in violation of UN sanctions and the flow of dual-use components intended for the Houthi’s military use, including many items that originate in China.

China’s representative responded forcefully to that claim, emphasizing that Beijing has consistently taken a responsible approach to military exports, maintaining strict controls over dual-use items, including drones. Emphasizing that Chinese enterprises must not be subjected to unfounded accusations, he stated: “There is not a single word in this report alleging that China has violated Security Council resolutions or sanctions.” He further noted that the Committee’s report clearly documents that, on 28 April, the United States military conducted an air strike on a migrant detention facility in Yemen’s Saada Province, resulting in 68 deaths and 47 injuries. Washington, D.C., he concluded, is violating international law and inflicting suffering on innocent civilians.

Drawing attention to another critical matter, Somalia’s representative, who also spoke on behalf of Algeria, Guyana and Sierra Leone, expressed deep concern over the Houthi’s continued detention of UN personnel — some for nearly three years — warning that such actions are unacceptable and directly affect the Organization’s ability to carry out its critical work. All UN personnel must be immediately and unconditionally released, he insisted.

