Security Council Committee Established Pursuant to Resolution 1533 (2004) concerning Democratic Republic of Congo Meets with Group of Experts

On 20 October 2025, the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo presented its workplan for the implementation of its mandate, in pursuance of Security Council resolution 2783 (2025), to members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Members of the Committee welcomed the appointment of the Group of Experts on 2 September 2025 (document S/2025/545) and the Coordinator’s briefing on the workplan. They looked forward to receiving the Group’s midterm and final reports, as well as its monthly updates, in accordance with resolution 2783 (2025).