Security Council to Vote on Draft Resolution Renewing Mandate of UN Verification Mission in Colombia

(A full summary of this meeting will be available at a later time.)

The Security Council will consider and vote on a draft resolution (S/2025/693), submitted by the United Kingdom, renewing the mandate of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, for one year, until 31 October 2026.

If adopted, it will become resolution 2798 (2025).

The draft resolution focuses on the Verification Mission’s primary function to support verification and monitoring of implementation of the Final Agreement pertaining to resolutions 2366 (2017) and section 1 of the Agreement as set out in 2673 (2023).

It also would have the Security Council decide to discontinue the expansion of the Verification Mission’s mandate to monitor ceasefires as set out in resolution 2694 (2023).