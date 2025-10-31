Security Council to Vote on Draft Resolution Renewing Mandate of UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara

(A full summary of this meeting will be available at a later time.)

The Security Council will consider and vote on a draft resolution (S/2025/692), submitted by the United States, renewing the mandate of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) for one year, until 31 October 2026.

If adopted, it will become resolution 2797 (2025).

The draft resolution calls on the parties to engage in negotiations “taking as basis Morocco’s Autonomy Proposal, with a view to achieving a final and mutually acceptable political solution that provides for the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara”.

It also calls for the Secretary-General to provide a strategic review regarding MINURSO’s mandate within six months.