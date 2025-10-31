Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2795 (2025), Security Council Renews Mandate of European Union-led Stabilization Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Security Council today renewed for 12 months the authorization to establish a European Union-led stabilization force in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the 15-member organ unanimously adopted resolution 2795 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2795(2025)) which authorizes the Member States acting through or in cooperation with the European Union to establish, for another 12 months, a multinational stabilization force, or EUFOR-Althea. The force is mandated to help implement the military aspects, as well as those concerning the inter-entity boundary line and related issues, of the 1995 General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is also known as the Dayton Agreement.

Further, it stressed that the parties shall continue to be held equally responsible for the compliance with those aspects and shall be equally subject to such enforcement action by EUFOR-Althea and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) presence as may be necessary.

Crises Seek to Undermine Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Unity

The past six-month period in Bosnia and Herzegovina was marked by a series of political crises, Željko Komšić, Chairman of the Presidency of that country, said after the adoption. This was predominantly connected with the judicial process against former president of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, and the goal of these political crises was to create the conditions for the secession of Republika Srpska from Bosnia and Herzegovina. Highlighting attacks against High Representative Christian Schmidt, he said their covert goal “is to eliminate [that Office] from political life in Bosnia and Herzegovina” and eliminate an entire Annex of the Dayton peace accord.

Noting that he is one of those people that has criticized the High Representative’s actions, he added: “It is also my duty to say that not all of the decisions made and implemented by Schmidt were dominantly his doing.” His actions were quite often focused on strengthening and representing one political option, as well as interests of a neighbouring country, he said. Noting that the powers of the Office of the High Representative are listed in the Article V of the Annex X of the Dayton Agreement, he said in 2008, the Peace Implementation Council also decided on the so-called “5+2” conditions that must be met to close the Office. These conditions have not been met, he stressed.

The current structure of Bosnia and Herzegovina is “a product of a peace accord that no party in [the country] is satisfied with”, he said. While appointing a new High Representative could be a short-term solution, it is crucial to consider how Bosnia and Herzegovina can become a truly democratic country. He called on the Council to support the country to start a transition period during which it can carry out the necessary constitutional and other reforms.

Only Inclusive Dialogue Can Secure Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Future

However, Serbia’s representative criticized the Office of the High Representative whose actions have “replaced democratic legitimacy with political imposition, while claiming to ensure functionality”. He also criticized Bosnian political actors’ whose positions on the High Representative’s actions shift based on political advantage. The real issue is Bosnia and Herzegovina’s failure to reach consensus, he said. Recalling Mr. Komšić’s recent address to the General Assembly, he warned that a majority-centric approach, rooted in divisive wartime rhetoric, only deepens divisions.

Dialogue and consensus among the two entities, Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and three constituent peoples remain “the only legitimate and sustainable path for resolving internal issues and advancing shared aspirations”, he stressed. Serbia will continue to advocate for dialogue, respect for the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina and adherence to the Dayton Agreement as the foundation of peace, he underscored, welcoming support for the United States’ recent efforts which have “led to positive developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina”.

The delegate of the Russian Federation, serving as Council President for the month and speaking in his national capacity, also rejected Mr. Schmidt as High Representative, noting that “this foreigner began to push through and impose so-called solutions on the peoples of another country”. Addressing the prompt termination of the Office of the High Representative is “long overdue”, he stressed, adding: “In pursuit of their parochial agenda, the West is readily sacrificing years’ long international stabilization efforts in Bosnia and Herzegovina.” He also criticized “blatant anti-Serb bias”, as well as the denial of Bosnian Croats’ right to legitimate representation in governing bodies.

Support for High Representative, EUFOR-Althea Mandate Renewal

However, the representative of the European Union, speaking in its capacity as observer, expressed support for the mission of the High Representative and welcomed the renewal of the mandate of EUFOR-Althea. “This operation demonstrates the [Union]’s long-standing commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina”. Noting recent developments in the National Assembly of Republika Srpska that contribute to de-escalation, he called on its authorities “to demonstrate a clear political will to move away from remaining initiatives and legislation that run counter to the constitutional order and European Union path of the country”.

As the only European Union Member State bordering Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, its delegate said, warmly supports its neighbour’s progress towards membership in the bloc. “A fair and representative electoral system is essential,” he said, noting that under the current framework, “electoral engineering deprives Croats of Bosnia and Herzegovina of the right to elect their legitimate representative to the Presidency”. Amending the election law to guarantee legitimate results must be a high priority, especially ahead of the general elections scheduled for October 2026, he said.

“The future of Bosnia and Herzegovina is intertwined with the European Union,” Greece’s delegate added, noting that the Thessaloniki Declaration of 2003 embodied a strong commitment to the European perspective of the Western Balkans, based on advancing shared democratic values. She welcomed the Council’s unanimous adoption of resolution 2795 (2025), underscoring: “Since its establishment in 2004, EUFOR-Althea has played an indispensable role in safeguarding security and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as in the entire region.”

Pursuing Secessionist Path Could Threaten Regional Stability

The representative of Algeria was among the many speakers today who reaffirmed support for EUFOR-Althea and encouraged Bosnia and Herzegovina to seize the opportunity for peace and stability. Pursuing a secessionist path could threaten regional stability, the representative of the Republic of Korea said, while Denmark’s representative underscored: “Let us be clear, actions that run counter to the Dayton peace agreement are unacceptable.”

China’s delegate, while acknowledging the significant role generally played by the Dayton Agreement, added that, “as a special arrangement made during a special period”, it cannot foresee or resolve all the problems. The key lies in mutual tolerance and joint dialogue, he said. Noting the high inflation, rising unemployment and slowing economic growth in Bosnia and Herzegovina, he said the “two entities, three ethnic groups and all political parties” must place the best interests of the people of the country above all other considerations.

The representative of France welcomed the National Assembly of Republika Srpska’s recent repeal of six secessionist laws and the election of an interim president, pending the partial presidential election scheduled for 23 November. The representative of the United States also welcomed this legislative action, adding that it will put the country on a more stable trajectory. In response, her Government removed sanctions on Republika Srpska’s officials, she said, adding that her country has led diplomatic action to defuse the situation and worked “deliberately and discreetly” to secure de-escalation. Calling on the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina to “move away from a state of permanent crisis”, she said her country is no longer pursuing “heavy-handed international intervention”; it will work with partners to advance United States interests by supporting stability in the region.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Sovereignty, Multi-ethnic Character Non-negotiable

Slovenia’s delegate said: “Despite our differences, the Security Council agreed on what truly matters: Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and multi-ethnic character are non-negotiable.” Bosnia and Herzegovina must continue to invest in mutual trust, inclusive governance and accountability, he said, adding that the responsibility for the country’s future rests with its leaders. The country’s path to the European Union is both an opportunity and a responsibility.

Sierra Leone’s representative, noting recurring debates around the role of the High Representative, as well as statements and actions by Mr. Dodik, warned that “such dynamics risk deepening divisions”. Panama’s representative, noting the upcoming elections in Republika Srpska in November, as well as the general elections scheduled for 2026, called on all political forces in the country to “participate with a democratic spirit”. Pakistan’s representative voiced concern about the use of inflammatory language to stoke tensions in the country and urged all political actors to exercise prudence and act responsibly.

The United Kingdom’s representative noted that the political crisis reinforces the ongoing vital and legitimate role of the High Representative. Voicing concern about the actions of Mr. Dodik, she expressed support for the decisions of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s courts and called on all actors to uphold the rule of law, as well as the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. Echoing that, Somalia’s representative encouraged all parties to use existing constitutional frameworks to address the reported political and structural challenges. Guyana’s delegate called on all parties to invest in “constructive intergenerational dialogue where a culture of respect, accountability and inclusiveness is fostered, empowering the younger generation”.