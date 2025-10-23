Security Council Speakers Call for Swift Action to Secure Fragile Peace in Gaza, as Deputy Special Representative Says ‘Momentous’ Opportunity Must Not Be Lost

“Don’t let the opportunity for Middle East peace slip through our fingers.” This was the overarching message conveyed by the Security Council today, as delegates discussed the latest developments following the 9 October agreement — based on United States President Donald J. Trump’s 20-point plan — which secured a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

“After two years of devastating war and unimaginable human suffering, we now have an opportunity to conclude a dark chapter in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and set the course for a more just and peaceful future,” said Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, speaking via video link, during a day-long open debate.

Deputy Special Representative: A ‘Momentous But Precarious’ Juncture

The 9 October agreement “represents hope for a better future”, he added, though its dynamics remain “extremely” fragile, Mr. Alakbarov continued. “A return to conflict must be avoided at all costs.” He called for the immediate release of remaining deceased hostages and large-scale humanitarian access across Gaza. “All parties must abide by their commitments under the deal and agreements should be reached to implement the next phase.”

Since the ceasefire took effect, the United Nations and its partners have begun implementing a 60-day response plan, he said. Aid deliveries increased by 46 per cent in the first week, thanks to Israeli facilitation and tracking through the UN 2720 Mechanism for Gaza. “But, this is not enough,” he warned.

Meeting humanitarian targets requires more crossings and functional corridors, safe passage for aid workers and civilians and unrestricted entry of goods and fuel.

Reconstruction, meanwhile, will require “a collective effort and should be Palestinian-led”, he said. Working with the Palestinian Authority, international partners, civil society and the private sector, the UN is ready to help coordinate recovery efforts in accordance with the ceasefire, the New York Declaration and the Arab Plan for Recovery and Reconstruction.

“We are at a momentous but precarious juncture,” Mr. Alakbarov said. President Trump’s 20-point plan and the Sharm el-Sheikh Agreement to End the War in Gaza have created “a viable path towards ending the war”. The upcoming Cairo Reconstruction Conference — co-hosted by Egypt, the Palestinian Authority and the UN — will advance recovery and rebuilding efforts.

For its part, the UN will continue to support all efforts to end the occupation and resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in line with international law and UN resolutions, he said. This is critical to realize “a two-State solution — Israel and Palestine, of which Gaza is an integral part — living side by side in peace and security within secure and recognized borders, on the basis of pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States”.

Vengeance, Hatred Lead Nowhere, Says Palestine’s Speaker

“We knew that the ceasefire was the only way forward […] to bring the horrors to an end,” said the observer for the State of Palestine. While skepticism remains, “our role is not [to] be bystanders as things fall apart”. He thanked Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the United States for their mediation, also paying tribute to those who did not survive, including 20,000 Palestinian children. “Vengeance and hatred lead nowhere,” he said. “More bloodshed cannot be the answer.”

Emphasizing that Israeli security cannot come at the expense of Palestinian lives and rights, he quoted the United States Constitution: all people are equally endowed with the rights to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”. Annexation, colonization, arbitrary detention, land expropriation and violence against civilians must end. “The world mobilized […] for a two-State solution and for peace,” he said, pledging that Palestine will uphold its obligations and allow its people to chart their own way forward.

“[President Trump] alone can save Israel from itself,” he continued. Israel has yet to fully abandon its annexation policies, he said, stressing that injustice must never be justified. “A new generation can wake up to a very different region” where shared security replaces war.

Hamas Must Disarm, Israel’s Delegate Insists

“Israel has achieved what many thought impossible,” said Israel’s representative, noting all living hostages are home, 15 fallen hostages recovered, and “Hamas has been forced to accept a deal it rejected from the very beginning”. He stressed “Israel stood firm” despite political pressure, but “our struggle is not over” as there can be no peace “while terror still remains”.

“Make no mistake — Hamas has already violated the ceasefire,” he said, noting Hamas has failed to return the bodies of the fallen despite more than 300 hours passing. “They know exactly — and we know that they know — where our fallen are; they simply refuse to act.” The fallen hostages will be brought home “by diplomacy, if possible, by other means if necessary”. Nine days into the ceasefire, Hamas fired in an Israel Defense Forces-controlled area, killing two soldiers and wounding others.

“Yet, as Hamas violates the ceasefire, too many look away,” he continued, rejecting the “outrageous and false moral equivalence drawn in recent weeks”. Urging a focus on reality, he said: “Remove the goggles and look at what is really happening today, because — before classrooms open or a single home is built — one truth must be faced: Hamas must go, Hamas must disarm.” Blueprints and promises of reconstruction "will not stop bullets, only real disarmament will”, he said. “Now is the time to turn words into pressure, and hopefully, pressure into peace.”

In the ensuing discussion, Council and non-Council members alike expressed support for the 9 October agreement, warned against ceasefire violations, called for the scaling up of humanitarian aid and urged united international efforts towards the reconstruction of Gaza and implementation of the next stages of the peace plan.

Pakistan’s representative stressed that the ceasefire, release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and restoration of humanitarian aid flows are all “welcome steps”. Oman’s delegate, speaking for the Arab Group, said that “the last few weeks have brought real signs of hope to the political landscape”. Echoing that observation, Denmark’s delegate emphasized: “We must not let the opportunity that this peace presents slip between our fingers.”

However, “the job is not done”, said the representative of the United States, urging Hamas to immediately return the bodies of the 13 remaining hostages, including two American citizens. “President [Trump] is not playing games here — Hamas is finished in Gaza and does not have a future there,” he stressed, adding that the group will face severe consequences if it does not fully disarm.

“We are now at an important moment of hope” thanks to President Trump’s ceasefire deal, said the speaker for the United Kingdom, calling on the Israelis and Palestinians to uphold their commitments and avoid escalation. The Republic of Korea’s representative urged Hamas to give up any role in the future governance of Gaza, and Israel to complete the suspension of all military operations and ensure full entry of humanitarian aid through all available routes.

Somalia’s delegate underscored that consolidating and safeguarding the ceasefire must remain a priority, as it requires robust international monitoring and accountability mechanisms under UN auspices.

Second Phase of Peace Deal ‘Extremely Critical’

Several speakers stressed the importance of implementing the second phase of the peace deal. The next steps are “extremely critical”, said Guyana’s representative, urging rejection of any ideas that violate international law or weaken the two-State solution. She noted broad international consensus — reaffirmed at recent high-level meetings — that the two-State formula remains the only viable path.

Slovenia’s delegate emphasized that, while the Yellow Line — dividing Gaza internally — should be “as short-lived as possible”, arrangements for the disarmament of Hamas and the deployment of international stabilization forces “should proceed swiftly”. He added that the UN has experience establishing interim administrations in post-conflict territories, noting that Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Timor Leste can serve as models for setting up a civilian administration in Gaza — even if not coordinated by the Organization.

Greece’s delegate said the envisaged United States-led international stabilization force provides for a promising prospect in support of peace. “As the custodian of international peace and security, this Council is the appropriate body to mandate this force,” she stressed. Similarly, France’s representative called for the deployment of an “international stabilization force” in Gaza that is “mandated by the Security Council, at the invitation of the Palestinian Authority, with appropriate regional and international support”.

Momentum towards Regional Peace

“Israel’s aggression and criminal acts are not confined to Gaza,” said Iran’s representative, citing violations of regional sovereignty through repeated air strikes on Syria, continued occupation of the Golan Heights, attacks against Lebanon and Yemen, and even aggression against Qatar — all enabled by the Security Council’s inaction. Between 13 and 24 June, Israel also launched large-scale, unprovoked strikes on Iranian residential areas, hospitals and peaceful nuclear facilities. These acts, coordinated with the United States, constitute grave breaches of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, he warned.

For its part, Lebanon condemned the intensifying Israeli attacks on its civilian infrastructure since November 2024, stressing that Beirut remains “fully committed to the cessation of hostilities”. The country’s delegate added that, despite the severity of these assaults, it is willing to pursue sustainable stability and a comprehensive political solution based on dialogue and negotiations.

The representative of the Russian Federation, Council President for October, speaking in his national capacity, expressed hope that the positive momentum in Gaza could benefit the wider region, urging Israel to recognize that dialogue and genuine consideration of neighbours’ interests can “better ensure the safety of its own citizens’ security better than any advanced weapons systems”.

“Let the people of Palestine finally know peace, and let this peace extend throughout the region,” added Brazil’s delegate.

Qatar’s representative spotlighted her country’s role in mediation, aid delivery and now Gaza’s recovery efforts. She rejected Israeli land seizures and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, which run counter to the two-State solution and could derail the Gaza peace agreement, while also calling for Israel’s full withdrawal from all other sovereign territories across the region.

Egypt, its delegate recalled, is the country that “broke the terrible psychological barrier between Arabs and Israel” when Egyptian President Anwar Sadat visited Jerusalem in November 1977. The meeting his country hosted in Sharm el-Sheikh on 13 October was another “decisive historic step”, he said, adding that, in November, Egypt will also host the international conference on recovery, reconstruction and development in Gaza. He looked forward to a Middle East where all people can enjoy a peaceful and dignified life and “yesterday’s opponents can become tomorrow’s partners”.

“Rebuilding Gaza must not end with bricks and concrete: It must open a political horizon — a path leading towards a just and lasting peace, embodied in the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine,” said Algeria’s representative. He underscored the need to launch a serious, credible and time-bound peace process, one that leads without ambiguity or delay, to the realization of the State of Palestine.

The representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, pledged contributions to Gaza’s stabilization, recovery and reconstruction, also calling on Israel to release withheld Palestinian revenues.

Israel Legally Obligated to Allow Aid into Gaza

Sierra Leone’s delegate was among the speakers who highlighted the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion that Israel is legally obligated to allow aid into Gaza. He called for lifting restrictions on United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and restoring essential services, education and medical access. Adding to that, Panama’s delegate appealed: “Allow schools to return to being schools and hospitals to hospitals rather than war zones.” In that regard, he reaffirmed support for the work carried out by UNRWA and other humanitarian actors.

The Chair of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People said that “it is time for lasting peace,” pointing to the New York Declaration as the “road map” for a two-State solution. Türkiye’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), welcomed the successful adoption of the Declaration and the recent official recognition of the State of Palestine by various Member States, and urged the Council to support and sustain that momentum — including concrete efforts to bring an end to Israel’s illegal occupation.

“Gaza is the homeland of the Palestinian people, not a bargaining chip in international politics,” said China’s representative, stressing that any future governance arrangements must respect the will of the Palestinian people and ensure a two-State solution.