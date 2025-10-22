Time to ‘Turn the Tide of Violence’, Special Representative for Haiti Tells Security Council, amid Calls for Dialogue, Unity in Tackling Gang Violence

Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, the full press release will be published at a later time.

On the heels of decisions to transition the Multinational Security Support Mission to the Gang Suppression Force and renew the sanctions regime concerning Haiti, the Security Council heard today that improving the security situation there is necessary to advance a political transition process that envisions a transfer of authority to elected officials in February 2026.

Armed Gangs Expand Grip as Election Preparations Advance

“Armed gangs have maintained their grip on the capital and continued to expand into the Artibonite, the Centre and, most recently, the Northwest department[s], spreading terror among the Haitian population and hindering the functioning of State institutions,” reported Carlos Ruiz Massieu, Special Representative for Haiti and Head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH). Further, more than 1.4 million people are displaced, the human-rights situation remains concerning and sexual violence continues to be used systematically as a tool of domination and terror — particularly against women and girls.

“At the same time, the erosion of family and community protective structures — combined with the lack of social protection and limited economic alternatives — creates fertile ground for the exploitation and recruitment of children by gangs,” he pointed out. Gangs continue to extort businesses and public transportation, ransack both public and private property, attack farmers and local producers in rural areas and restrict access to essential services by controlling roads. “Against this backdrop, I truly welcome the adoption of resolution 2793 (2025) authorizing the transition to the Gang Suppression Force and the establishment of the United Nations Support Office in Haiti (UNSOH),” he said.

Also welcoming the Council’s renewal of the sanctions regime on 17 October, he emphasized that improving the security situation is vital to support Haitian-led efforts to advance the political process. On that, he noted that the “transition clock is ticking” as current arrangements foresee the transfer of authority to elected officials by 7 February 2026. While expressing concern that a path towards the restoration of democratic governance has yet to emerge, he welcomed steps taken by national authorities to prioritize electoral preparations to avoid a political vacuum beyond that date. For its part, BINUH is working to promote dialogue and “bring the transition to a close”, he said.

“Simultaneous progress on the security front, the political process and the application of sanctions against spoilers remain key to fostering stability, restoring democratic governance, ending impunity and building a more prosperous Haiti,” he stressed. Stating that the Council’s recent actions were signals of reassurance that the international community stands with the Haitian people during this critical moment, he urged: “Now is the time to swiftly translate this signal into real progress and turn the tide of violence.”

...