Briefing Security Council, Deputy Special Envoy Urges Support for Syria’s Political Transition, Women’s Representation

In the wake of dramatic events in December 2024 — when a popular uprising ousted long-time Syrian President Bashar al-Assad — sustained international engagement and urgent sanctions relief are now needed to support the country’s political transition, ensure the meaningful inclusion of women and minorities and defend Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Envoy for the country told the Security Council today.

Briefing the 15-member organ, Najat Rochdi underlined the deep sacrifices made by Syrian women and the crucial role they must play in the country’s future. In December 2024, Syrian women joined the celebrations of a new era, expecting relief from hardship and demands for a durable journey towards the rule of law and true equality. The country’s interim President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, affirmed his commitment to that aspiration. However, in the subsequent months, the transition’s initial outcomes have not matched the expectations of many Syrian women.

She pointed out that only six women were elected to the People’s Assembly out of 119 seats contested, just two of the 11 members of the Supreme Committee for Elections are women, and women made up only 13 per cent of the 1,400 candidates themselves. “Syrian women expect, and demand, future electoral processes designed to protect their legitimate right to participate and to maximize opportunities for their representation,” she stressed.

Welcoming the largely peaceful indirect elections held for the transitional People’s Assembly on 5 October, she said that, while not directly involved, the UN has counselled for transparent and inclusive elections that represent all Syrians. The 119 members elected so far also include only one Christian, three Ismailis, three Alawites, four Kurds and no members of the Druze community. More improvements in representation are needed.

“The staggering consequences of 14 years of conflict and over half a century of dictatorship [have had] heavy consequences,” she said, calling for “monumental levels of tangible support” from the international community. Sanctions must be lifted at a quicker and larger scale for Syria’s transition to succeed. The parties should also peacefully advance the 10 March agreement reached between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the transitional Government, which have clashed since the fall of the Al-Assad regime, and Israel should end its territorial incursions, she stressed, adding: “It is unacceptable that external interference in Syria continues.”

Syria’s Crisis Deepens as Aid Funding Falls Short, Displacement Persists

Also briefing the Council was Ramesh Rajasingham, Director of the Humanitarian Sector Division of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, who described Syria’s humanitarian situation as “one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises”, affecting more than 70 per cent of the population. He warned that while the crisis is longstanding, it is not static, with new clashes in Aleppo causing displacement and civilian casualties, shortages of fuel and bread due to insecurity in As-Sweida, and wildfires in multiple governorates displacing families and disrupting services.

Emphasizing that some 7 million people remain internally displaced in Syria — including 1.3 million in camps highly vulnerable to winter conditions — he said that, despite reduced funding, the UN and its partners are reaching 3.4 million people on average each month across Syria — 25 per cent more than the same period in 2024. Detailing some of those efforts, he highlighted the role of pooled funds, noting that allocations totalling $84 million have supported services so far in 225, ranging from explosive ordnance clearance in Aleppo to solar-powered water supply projects. Yet, the response plan is only 19 per cent funded — “one of the lowest levels among our biggest appeals”, he said.

Against that backdrop, he outlined three priorities: De-escalating ongoing flashpoints and preventing new ones; securing more funding; and investing in sustainable recovery. He pointed to the hopeful sign that over 1 million refugees have now returned to Syria since December but cautioned that returns will not be sustainable without investment in shelter, services and reconstruction. While Syria has a viable path forward towards a “Syrian-led recovery”, he urged the Council to recognize that the path requires sustained international action.

Greater Need for Gender, Minority Representation in Syria’s Government

As Council members took the floor, many recognized the political milestones recently achieved in Syria. Delegations also echoed the briefers on the need for representation of women and marginalized communities, with several noting the low participation rates among these groups in the recent People’s Assembly vote and urging that the remaining appointments reflect the country’s full diversity.

“The result of the recent election for the People’s Assembly has given us a glimpse of hope for the representation of all components of Syrian society,” said the representative of the Republic of Korea. He joined other speakers — including the representatives of Greece, Denmark and Slovenia — in calling for stronger inclusivity in terms of gender, sect and ethnicity among Syria’s Government bodies.

The United Kingdom’s delegate agreed: “Political pluralism is essential to establishing a more stable, peaceful Syria.” He echoed others in voicing deep concern over recent violence in Aleppo’s Kurdish-majority neighbourhoods and insisting that the parties continue to resolve their differences through dialogue.

The representative of the United States described the recent parliamentary elections as a historic opportunity and urged Syria to embrace the chance for a new economic future made possible by President Donald J. Trump’s recent decision to lift sanctions. He urged other Council members to consider doing the same, including lifting sanctions on some Syrian leaders who were previously sanctioned under the UN’s 1267 sanctions regime.

Support for Lifting of All Sanctions on Syria

The representatives of Panama, Pakistan and France also agreed on the need to lift economic restrictions. The latter asked the Council to consider how it can best contribute to the core goals laid out recently by Syria’s Transitional President — namely, stability, peace and development — and noted that the European Union has also lifted its sectoral sanctions on Syria and supports the lifting of all UN sanctions.

The representative of the Russian Federation, Council President for October, noted in his national capacity that persistent unilateral sanctions exacerbate humanitarian needs, obstruct recovery and limit the exercise of the Syrian people’s right to development. He joined other delegates in calling for international investment and support for Syria.

The representative of China, however, emphasized that foreign terrorist fighters have exploited the chaos following the fall of the Al-Assad regime, and those groups “must be eradicated completely”. In adjusting its sanctions related to Syria, the Council should fully consider Syria’s counterterrorism and security situation and the complex implications that such adjustments may entail, he said.

Türkiye’s representative, also calling for a balanced approach, cautioned against giving in to demands by sectarian groups that could undermine national cohesion. The coercive practices by the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces, for example, have exacerbated tensions, he said, especially with the local Christian communities.

Syria’s Sovereignty Must Be Respected, Israeli Military Activities Halted

Algeria’s delegate, also speaking for Guyana, Sierra Leone and Somalia, urged the international community — particularly the UN — to play a positive, supportive role as Syria navigates the current “sensitive but promising” phase of its transition process. “The time has come for the international community to match Syria’s national efforts with genuine political and economic support,” he stressed, adding that Syria “cannot rely indefinitely on humanitarian aid”. It both needs and deserves genuine international support to rebuild a peaceful and prosperous nation.

The discussion also focused on broader regional stability and security, with delegates including the representatives of Pakistan and Oman — who spoke on behalf of the Arab Group — strongly condemning violations of Syria’s sovereignty by Israel’s recent military activities and the ongoing occupation of the Golan Heights. Speakers also welcomed renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at easing regional tensions, and a United States-facilitated dialogue between Israel and Damascus.

Responding to the many comments made about his country’s current situation, Syria’s delegate described the present moment as an “unprecedented achievement”. For the first time in decades, Syrians were able to participate in elections, marking “the beginning of a new era of freedom”. Citing ongoing international and regional cooperation to combat terrorist groups, he pledged Syria’s commitment to regional peace and stability, adding: “Today, we are writing our history with our own hands.”

Follow our live coverage of the Security Council here .

__________

* The 10020th Meeting was closed.