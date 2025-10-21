Security Council Briefing on UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo

(Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council meeting will be made available after its conclusion.)

The Security Council meets today at 10 a.m. for its second briefing of 2025 on the Secretary-General’s latest report on the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Officer-in-Charge of UNMIK, Milbert Dongjoon Shin; Marko Đurić, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Serbia; and Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz will brief the 15-member Council.

Stavros Lambrinidis, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the United Nations, will also participate in the meeting.

...

Follow our live coverage of the Security Council here .



