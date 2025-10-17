Security Council Press Statement in Support of Commitments Made by Government of Lebanon to Exercise Its Sovereignty over Its Territory

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Vassily A. Nebenzia (Russian Federation):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the efforts and commitments of the Lebanese Government to exercise its sovereignty over its whole territory, through the Lebanese Armed Forces, and recognize no authority other than that of the Government of Lebanon.

They urged the international community to intensify its support to the Lebanese Armed Forces in order to ensure their effective and sustainable deployment south of the Litani River.

They reiterated their full support to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), urged all parties to take all measures to respect the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises and recalled that peacekeepers must never be targeted by attack.

They called on all parties to comply with their commitments under the cessation of hostilities arrangement between Israel and Lebanon of 26 November 2024, as well as with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including regarding the protection of civilians.

They welcomed the willingness of the Government of Lebanon to delineate and demarcate its border with Syria and its efforts to prevent smuggling.

They called for the full implementation of Security Council resolutions 1701 (2006) and 1559 (2004).