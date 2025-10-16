Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends One Entry to Its Sanctions List

On 16 October 2025, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with strikethrough and/or underline in the entry below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2734 (2024), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.317 Name: 1: AHMAD 2: HUSSAIN 3: AL-SHARAA 1: ABU MOHAMMED 2: AL-JAWLANI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): أبو محمد الجولاني احمد حسين الشرع

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 29 Oct. 1982 Between 1976 and 1980 POB: Syrian Arab Republic Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Mohamed Al-Jawlani (of original script : الجولاني أبو محمد), b) Abu Muhammad al-Jawlani c) Abu Mohammed al-Julani d) Abu Mohammed al-Golani e) Abu Muhammad al-Golani f) Abu Muhammad Aljawlani g) Muhammad al-Jawlani (formerly listed as) h) AMJAD MUZAFFAR HUSSEIN ALI AL-NAIMI born 1980 in Syrian Arab Republic (Mother’s name: Fatma Ali Majour. Address: Mosul, Souq al-Nabi Yunis) Low quality a.k.a.: a) شيخ الفاتح ، الفاتح (transliterations: Shaykh al-Fatih; Al Fatih ) (Translation: The Conqueror) (Nom de guerre) b) ABU ASHRAF Nationality: Syrian Arab Republic Passport no: Syria D00000256 ( issued on 1 Feb. 2025) na National identification no: na Address: (Active in Syria as at Jun. 2013 Jan. 2025 ) Listed on: 24 Jul. 2013 ( amended on 2 Jun. 2014, 10 Dec. 2015, 1 May 2019, 8 Nov. 2022, 14 Nov. 2023, 16 Oct. 2025 ) Other information: previously listed as Abu Mohamed Al-Jawlani Description: Dark complexion. Height: 1.70 m. Since Jan. 2012, he is the Leader of Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137), a Syria-based group listed in May 2014, and previously listed as an alias of Al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) (QDe.115) between 30 May 2013 and 13 May 2014. Associated with Aiman Muhammed Rabi al-Zawahiri (QDi.006). Wanted by the Iraqi security forces. Father’s name: Hussein; Mother’s name: Wedad. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 8 November 2022. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

In accordance with paragraph 61 of resolution 2734 (2024), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summaries of reasons for listing of the above entries at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.