Venezuela Calls Caribbean Vessel Attacks ‘Extrajudicial Killings’, as Speakers in Security Council Demand ‘Urgent De-escalation’, Respect for International Law

The United States’ recent military strikes against Venezuelan vessels alleged to be transporting drugs — and the heightened response by Caracas — constitute an alarming escalation that must be urgently defused through dialogue, the senior UN official in the Americas told the Security Council today, as Washington, D.C., defended its offensive operation against “non-State terrorist” drug cartels killing thousands in his country.

Briefing the 15-member Council, Miroslav Jenča, Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, described the increased United States military presence in the Caribbean, which has heightened ongoing tensions between Washington, D.C., and Venezuela. An increased United States military presence was first reported in mid-August, described by the United States as an operation “to stop drugs from flooding into the United States and to bring those responsible to justice”.

On 29 August, he said, the Permanent Representative of Venezuela met with the UN Secretary-General to share his Government’s concerns over the deployment. Tensions further increased when, on 2 September, Washington, D.C., announced that its military had struck a vessel suspected of carrying illegal drugs in international waters in the southern Caribbean Sea, reportedly killing 11 individuals. Additional air strikes on similar vessels were also reported on 15, 16 and 19 September, and again on 3 October, resulting in a total of 21 fatalities.

Assistant Secretary-General: UN ‘Not in Position’ to Verify Reports

While the UN is not in a position to verify those reports, he went on, Venezuelan authorities remain on high alert. President Nicolás Maduro Moros announced the mobilization of 4.5 million members of the Bolivarian Militia — a civilian force with military training — to support the country’s armed forces, and the start of military exercises along its coasts “to strengthen defence and sovereignty”. On 4 September, two Venezuelan military aircrafts reportedly flew over a United States Navy vessel in international waters, which the United States described as “highly provocative”, and President Maduro signed a State of Emergency granting him expanded security powers in case of external aggression.

He went on to note that Venezuela recently wrote to the Security Council describing the United States’ strikes as violations of international law, and warning that they are, in fact, aimed at the ulterior purpose of regime change. Acknowledging the devastating impact of violence driven by transnational crime on societies and populations, he nevertheless called for urgent de-escalation and echoed the Secretary-General in stressing that Member States must ensure their countertrafficking efforts are carried out in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter, and with full respect for human rights.

Holding Firm to UN Charter, International Law

In the ensuing debate, many speakers echoed those sentiments, calling for the parties to avoid any further confrontation. Emphasizing the long-standing reputation of the Latin America and Caribbean region as a “zone of peace”, some speakers — especially those from the region — echoed concerns about the tragic impacts of the transnational drug trade, while meanwhile calling for diplomatic solutions in line with international law.

Guyana’s representative said the abuse and trafficking of illicit drugs have been the primary drivers of crime and violence across Latin America and the Caribbean, which is home to just 8 per cent of the world’s population, 33.6 million of its poor and nearly one third of global homicides. The illegal drug trade and its criminal networks risk undermining State institutions, perverting the rule of law and destabilizing economies, she said, noting that efforts to eradicate them have so far failed. While countries can and must collectively respond, she stressed: “It is the responsibility of all leaders to be beacons of peace and not to contribute to the proliferation of armed conflict.”

The representatives of Greece, Somalia, Algeria and Slovenia echoed those sentiments, calling for a prompt de-escalation and due consideration for the socioeconomic and humanitarian crisis across the region. The latter warned that, as maritime security in the Caribbean has significant implications for regional stability, the recent escalation risks setting a “dangerous precedent” and placing the parties on a volatile path. It is therefore the Council’s responsibility to ensure that parties do not stray from the UN Charter and international law, and to insist that the obligations therein are respected at all times.

The Republic of Korea’s delegate described the deteriorating situation in Latin America as unfortunate, especially as the world is finally beginning to glimpse a ceasefire in Gaza. While acknowledging differences in the interpretation and application of the UN Charter’s core principles, he nevertheless joined other speakers in emphasizing the critical importance of multilateralism, dialogue and the active and constructive role of regional organizations.

Common, Shared Responsibility to Fight Transnational Organized Crime

Pakistan’s representative agreed that the centrality and inviolability of the UN Charter “in an already polarized world and fractured global context”. Good-faith dialogue remains the only viable and sustainable tool for resolving differences, he stated, joining other speakers in recognizing the serious threats posed by transitional organized crime, but calling for international responses rooted in the principle of “common and shared responsibility” in line with international law.

The representative of Sierra Leone, meanwhile, said his country’s own history demonstrates that “once lost, [peace] can only be restored through adherence to law, dialogue and cooperation”. He therefore cautioned against the unilateral use of force absent Council authorization or an armed attack necessitating self-defence, declaring that such actions would lack legal foundation.

Several speakers, including the representatives of Denmark, France and the United Kingdom, congratulated the Venezuelan opposition politician Maria Corina Machado on being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize earlier today. Describing her as “an inspiring individual unwavering in her fight for democracy and the rule of law”, the latter declared that Mr. Maduro’s claim to power is fraudulent. The 2024 elections were neither free nor fair, she stressed, adding that Mr. Maduro’s regime does not represent the will of the Venezuelan people and continues to erode fundamental rights through repression. Agreeing with other speakers that drug trafficking and organized crime pose global threats, she vowed to combat them alongside Latin American partners.

Panama’s speaker emphasized his country’s deep and long-standing fraternity with the people of Venezuela, but said that, for decades, that country has been subjected to an authoritarian regime “that persecutes its people, silences dissenting voices and dismantles democracy”. He hailed the courage of those who rise against the regime — such as Ms. Corina — and said that, like other nations, Panama does not recognize the Maduro regime, but instead views Edmundo González as the Venezuela’s rightful leader.

‘No Way’ to Confirm Washington, D.C.’s, Claims

Striking a different tone, the representative of the Russian Federation, Council President for October, speaking in his national capacity, questioned whether the United States’ deployment of military destroyers, a nuclear submarine and 4,000 troops could be preparation for an invasion. There is no way to confirm Washington, D.C.’s, claim that the boats it targeted belonged to drug cartels, he said, noting that they were simply fired upon in the high seas without a trial or investigation, “according to the cowboy principle of ‘shoot first’” — and now the world is being asked to believe that there were criminals on board.

Similarly, the representative of China stressed that unilateral and excessive enforcement operations against other countries’ vessels “infringe on relevant personnel’s right to life and other basic human rights” and “pose a threat to freedom and security of navigation”. Urging the United States to immediately cease its activities to avoid further escalation, he added that Beijing opposes the interference of external forces in Venezuela under any pretext.

United States on the Offensive

Responding to the many comments about his country’s recent actions, the United States’s delegate said the Administration of President Donald J. Trump is “on the offensive against drug trafficking and cartels” bringing drugs into the United States, which has determined to bring its full might against those illicit actors. The United States will not be flooded by cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs being brought into its borders from Venezuela and elsewhere, killing Americans, he declared.

Noting that President Trump has designated the Tran de Aragua and Cartel de los Soles cartels as armed, non-State terrorist groups, he said their actions constitute an armed attack against the United States. “[We have] reached a critical point where we must use force in self-defence and in defence of others,” he said. While attacks so far have been narrow in scope, the United States stands poised to carry out additional strikes if needed, he said.

Venezuela Denounces ‘Belligerent Action and Rhetoric’

Also addressing the Council was the representative of Venezuela, who denounced “one of the gravest threats” to peace and security in recent memory — not only for his nation, but for the entire region. For years, the United States has led a campaign of propaganda and disinformation, and it is now carrying out a growing deployment of military forces just off Venezuelan shores. That “belligerent action and rhetoric” could indicate an armed attack against his country in the very near future, he said, adding: “We are here to avert the commission of an international crime.”

Accusing Washington, D.C., of criminalizing the Venezuelan people, he stressed: “This is not self-defence — these are extrajudicial killings.” The conflict described by the United States representative does not exist but is being manufactured as part of the United States’ “desperate addiction” to oil — as was previously seen in Iraq, Syria, Libya and Afghanistan. Demanding that Washington, D.C., to uphold its international obligations, he called for the urgent repatriation of 78 Venezuelans abducted there and emphasized that, while Venezuela does not seek war with anyone, neither will it “kneel to blackmail”. If the United States were to attack, his country stands ready to “defend what is ours”.

Both the representatives of the United States and Venezuela took the floor a second time in response to each other’s statements.

* The 10013th & 10014th Meetings were closed.