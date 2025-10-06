Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends Two Entries on Its Sanctions List

On 6 October 2025, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with strikethrough and/or underline in the entries below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2734 (2024), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.065 Name: 1: ABD EL KADER 2: MAHMOUD 3: MOHAMED 4: EL SAYED

Name (original script): عبد القادر محمود محمد السيد

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 26 Dec. 1962 POB: Egypt Good quality a.k.a.: a) Es Sayed, Kader b) Abdel Khader Mahmoud Mohamed el Sayed Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Egypt Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 24 Apr. 2002 ( amended on 26 Nov. 2004, 7 Jun. 2007, 16 May 2011, 1 May 2019, 15 Nov. 2021, 6 Oct. 2025) Other information: Italian Fiscal Code: SSYBLK62T26Z336L. Sentenced to 8 years imprisonment in Italy on 2 February 2004. Considered a fugitive from justice by the Italian authorities. Reportedly killed in the border region of Afghanistan and Pakistan in 2012. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 22 Apr. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.187 Name: 1: ARIS 2: SUMARSONO 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 19 Apr. 1963 POB: Gebang village, Masaran, Sragen, Central Java, Indonesia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Zulkarnan b) Zulkarnain c) Zulkarnin d) Arif Sunarso e) Zulkarnaen f) Aris Sunarso g) Ustad Daud Zulkarnaen Low quality a.k.a.: a) Murshid b) Daud c) Pak Ud d) Mbah Zul e) Zainal Arifin f) Zul g) Abdullah Abdurrahman h) Abdul i) Abdurrahman Nationality: Indonesia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: a) Desa Gebang, Kecamatan Masaran, Kabupaten Sragen, Jawa Tengah, Indonesia b) Desa Taman Fajar, Kecamatan Probolinggo, Kabupaten Lampung Timur, Lampung, Indonesia Listed on: 16 May 2005 ( amended on 17 Apr. 2019, 15 Nov. 2021, 27 May 2022, 6 Oct. 2025 ) Other information: He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Indonesia in January 2022. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 8 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 7 June 2018. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

In accordance with paragraph 58 of resolution 2610 (2021), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summaries of reasons for listing of the above entries at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.