Security, Rural Reform Key to Colombia’s Peace, Special Representative Tells Security Council

Consolidating peace in Colombia after decades of conflict is a complex work in progress, the Security Council heard today from the new head of the United Nations Verification Mission in that country.

Miroslav Jenča, who was recently designated as Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Colombia, recalled his preparatory visit to that country, which has been implementing the Final Agreement for Ending the Conflict and Building a Stable and Lasting Peace, signed in 2016 between the Government and the rebel group Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia-Ejército del Pueblo (FARC-EP). During his visit, Mr. Jenča met with signatory parties as well as a broad range of interlocutors, including civil society actors.

He reported that the coming national elections are increasing political polarization, while recent tragic acts of violence in certain regions are prompting calls to enhance security. “At the same time, I was struck by the determination of so many actors in Colombia to continue advancing in the implementation of the final peace Agreement,” he underscored. Key provisions of the Final Agreement include rural reform and security guarantees, which are key to unlocking greater development opportunities and tackling complex criminal dynamics.

He also highlighted the issuance of the first restorative sentences by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace as a historic milestone. “The transitional justice process is delivering unprecedented convictions and acceptance of responsibility by those who committed serious crimes, while involving victims in the process,” he noted. Restorative actions to be carried out by the perpetrators include the search for persons who went missing during the conflict, the removal of mines and risk-reduction activities and the construction of memorials and community infrastructure. The Government must establish conditions for translating these sentences into restorative actions, including by assigning additional budgetary resources.

Nearly 500 former combatants have been killed since the signing of the Agreement; it is crucial to enhance security for them. The vast majority of those who laid down arms are committed to peacefully reincorporate into society, he said, adding: “At the Llano Grande reintegration area where I traveled, in the Department of Antioquia, former combatants were growing coffee and building their first durable housing with Government support.” Calling for a strong security strategy, he added: “There can be no repeat of atrocious acts of violence such as the assassination of Senator Miguel Uribe.”

Stressing the key role of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, which has worked through different phases of the peace process and with successive Administrations, he said it has provided objective verification and reporting. The Mission has already taken steps to streamline operations, including by reducing personnel previously deployed to verify the now inactive ceasefire. “Colombia is a rare case in which the Council has been able to respond with targeted assistance to a nationally owned peace process,” he said.

Peace in Colombia a ‘multi-ethnic and multicultural project’

Also speaking today was the representative of Colombia, who voiced pride in addressing the Council not only as her country’s delegate but also as an Indigenous woman. She described peace in her country as a “multi-ethnic and multicultural project” and outlined progress made, including comprehensive reparations for victims and ongoing dialogue with former combatants. More than 3 million hectares of land have been formalized, 100 Indigenous reserves have been created, and Colombia's multidimensional poverty rate has fallen from 39.8 per cent in 2018 to 24.4 per cent in 2024. The Government supports projects that provide alternative, dignified livelihoods for all those who lay down their arms.

Drawing attention to specific electoral protections for human rights defenders, women and other vulnerable groups, she agreed that the first two rulings issued by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace were indeed a major milestone. Going forward, she stressed that the UN Verification Mission will remain a critical strategic partner for the Government, noting that the Council’s unanimous support has been essential to Colombia’s progress and strongly urging members to renew its mandate.

Many Council members welcomed this progress, among them Panama’s representative, who hailed the historic rulings by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace. The Government must now create the conditions for their full implementation, thereby strengthening confidence in the justice system. Quoting a statement made to victims by the former president of the Special Jurisdiction, he said: “This ruling will not give you back everything that you lost […] but it does seek to ease your pain and that of your families.” Despite assassinations and attacks, most Colombian people continue to support peace, justice and stability. However, he noted, dialogue should only be pursued with actors who have demonstrated a genuine commitment to peace.

Praise for ‘landmark sentences’ issued by Colombia’s judicial system

The representative of the United Kingdom also welcomed the “landmark sentences” issued by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace as “real progress in delivering justice and accountability”. Guyana’s delegate, who also spoke for Algeria, Sierra Leone and Somalia, noted that Colombia is just past the halfway mark for the implementation of the 2016 Agreement. Considering the decades of conflicts that preceded it, “nine years is a relatively short time for implementation”, she said, urging Bogotá to focus on land reform and implementation of the ethnic chapter.

The representative of the Republic of Korea noted that the current administration has less than one year remaining in its term, adding: “Sustaining momentum will hinge on turning commitments into concrete results.”

“With more and more low-hanging fruit having been picked, what remains are the toughest challenges,” China’s delegate said, as he highlighted the recent assassination of Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe in a shooting. He expressed support for the Government’s efforts to strengthen security deployment to safeguard its citizens and protect vulnerable groups. It is vital to ensure the upcoming election proceeds smoothly and successfully, he said, adding: “We hope all parties in Colombia will jointly cherish and safeguard the hard-won peace.”

Senator’s assassination stark reminder of challenges Colombia faces

Several speakers echoed that, with Pakistan’s representative describing Senator Uribe’s assassination as a stark reminder of the challenges that Colombia faces as it moves closer to the electoral process. He deplored the targeting of ex-combatants, social leaders and human rights defenders. “Sustainable efforts for reintegration, advancement in rural reforms, provision of avenues for earning livelihoods and reinforced protection measures remain central to breaking the cycles of violence,” he said.

Slovenia’s delegate called on the Government to focus on dismantling illegal armed groups and criminal organizations that continue to undermine development and the stability of conflict-affected areas and communities. She encouraged the Government to use the remainder of its term to take decisive steps towards full implementation of the Final Agreement, describing this as “an investment in ensuring the safe conduct of the upcoming elections”.

Strong support for renewal of UN Verification Mission

“The path to peace is not always straightforward and not without turns,” observed Denmark’s delegate, as she called for accelerated efforts on security guarantees, including implementation of the public policy aimed at dismantling illegal armed groups and criminal organizations. Her country will work with other members for a timely renewal of the Mission’s mandate, she said.

Greece’s delegate also urged Bogotá to focus on providing security guarantees, building State presence in violence-affected areas and empowering Afro-Colombian and Indigenous populations. She was among the many speakers reiterating their strong support to the UN Verification Mission.

The Russian Federation’s delegate said it was “unacceptable” that nine ex-combatants were killed in the last quarter while the National Commission on Security Guarantees “has not held meetings for over a year”. He also voiced alarm over the “escalation of armed violence” and condemned the “brutal murder” of Senator Uribe, urging decisive State action to protect civilians and strengthen regional presence. Expressing support for the final Agreement, he said his delegation will continue to support the core mandate of the UN Verification Mission.

The assassination of Senator Uribe underscored that “Council support for Colombia is more necessary now than ever”, France’s delegate stressed. The Mission and its Special Representative “play a key role in accompanying the peace process”, he said, noting that the progress made since 2016 was possible due to their unwavering support.

However, the delegate of the United States said the UN Verification Mission must remain focused on its core purpose, the demobilization of the FARC terrorist group, and not “excessive political priorities”. His country is reviewing the mandate of the Mission and whether it merits continued UN support. Further, “President [Gustavo] Petro’s policies on security and peace… are, frankly, irresponsible”, he said, adding that failures in planning and coordination have “led Colombia to greater instability and violence”. The United States condemned President Petro’s “outrageous rhetoric” at the General Assembly as “reckless and incendiary”, he said. History will view his country’s contributions to Plan Colombia as “a true success story”, he said.