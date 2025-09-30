Security Council Authorizes Transition of Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti to ‘Gang Suppression Force’

The Security Council decided today to transition the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti to the Gang Suppression Force for an initial period of 12 months.

By a vote of 12 in favour to none against, with 3 abstentions (China, Pakistan, Russian Federation), the 15-nation organ adopted resolution 2793 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2793(2025)), which authorized Member States to so transition in close cooperation and coordination with Haiti’s Government.

Among other terms, the Council authorized the Member States participating in the Force to conduct — either independently or together with the Haitian National Police and Armed Forces — intelligence-led targeted, counter-gang operations to “neutralize, isolate and deter” gangs that continue to threaten the civilian population, abuse human rights and undermine Haitian institutions. Further, the Council decided that the Force shall have an authorized personnel ceiling of 5,550, consisting of 5,500 uniformed military and police personnel and 50 civilians.

Through the text, the organ also requested that the Secretary-General establish the UN Support Office in Haiti (UNSOH) to provide support — primarily to the Force, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), the Haitian National Police and the Haitian Armed Forces — on any joint operations with the Force, as well as technical support to the Organization of American States (OAS), with a view to assume full logistical-support responsibility of the Force within six months of today’s adoption.

The Multinational Security Support mission — first authorized in October 2023 — was mandated to provide operational support to the Haitian National Police to counter gangs and to support the Police in the protection of critical infrastructure.

Speakers, including Haiti, Welcome Transition

Haiti’s delegate hailed the adoption as “a decisive turning point in my country’s fight against one of the most serious challenges in its already turbulent history”. The gangs have turned into “powerful criminal organizations that mock and challenge the authority of the State and even threatened regional stability”, he observed, underscoring: “This must end.”

While the Multinational Security Support mission has been “a valuable support and a strong signal of international solidarity”, he stressed: “The reality on the ground has reminded us that the scale and sophistication of the threat far exceeds the mandate initially granted to this mission.” He thanked “Kenyan brothers for the sacrifices that they made” and all Member States that supported the resolution and pledged to contribute troops, stressing that “the fight against armed gangs in Haiti is not just a national issue, it is a matter of international security”.

Speaking for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the representative of Barbados welcomed world leaders’ resounding support for urgent action in Haiti and underscored the need for sustainable, predictable resourcing of the Force by all international partners. “Only through urgent collective action by the international community in the security domain can the scourge of gang violence be arrested,” he said. This is a critical first step, he added, to create favourable conditions for holding elections, delivering humanitarian relief and rebuilding institutions, as well as to lay the foundation for the country’s long-term economic development.

Panama’s delegate — who, along with the representative of the United States, led negotiations on today’s text — said: “This says to Haiti, once and for all, ‘you are not alone’.” Acknowledging the efforts of both CARICOM and OAS, he said: “Unfortunately, time — which was never on our side — is running out.” The Gang Suppression Force, therefore, will reestablish the security needed for political restructuring and elections and will also help reactivate the economy, he said.

Several speakers, including the representatives of Greece and the United Kingdom, joined him in welcoming the text. “This is what is needed,” France’s delegate said, highlighting his country’s contribution of more than $12 million since 2023 to the Multinational Security Support mission. The representative of the Republic of Korea, Council President for September, spoke in his national capacity to state that the text represents “the aspirations of Haiti” and its regional partners.

The representative of the United States said that the adoption “offers Haiti hope”. He observed: “It is a hope that has been rapidly slipping away as terrorist gangs expanded their territory, raped, pillaged, murdered and terrorized the Haitian population.” The Multinational Security Support mission managed to prevent the complete collapse of the Haitian State, he said, highlighting “Kenya’s selfless sacrifice”. He also thanked others who contributed personnel — including El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas — and commended Canada for its substantial financial support.

Unfortunately, he said, that mission “lacked the resources to fully turn the tide against the gangs” and failed due to the lack of “true burden-sharing”. “Today’s vote sets that right”, he stated, stressing that the new Gang Suppression Force — “a mission five times the size of its predecessor and with a strengthened mandate” — offers Haiti the chance to reassume responsibility for its own security.

Abstaining Delegations Warn against Failure to Learn from Past Mistakes

Two years ago, “a certain country pledged solemnly” to provide sustained funding to the Multinational Security Support mission, China’s delegate recalled; but today, the same country has conveniently forgotten its commitments. It is now demanding burden-sharing from the broader membership while owing $800 million in unpaid peacekeeping assessments. He also pointed to past failures in Haiti and expressed regret that the text is not “based on careful study and thorough deliberations drawing on the lessons learnt from past operations”. Further, the Force’s composition, rules of engagement and method by which it will carry out its mandate are unclear, he added, noting that this is why his delegation abstained.

Similarly, the representative of Pakistan — whose delegation also abstained — called on the Council to take steps to address Haiti’s dire situation while remaining clear-eyed about previous interventions. While stressing that his delegation’s abstention “in no way diminishes our commitment and support for Haiti”, he said that it is essential to learn from past mistakes to mitigate the risk of failure. He expressed hope for more clarity on the Force’s funding and urged that its personnel strength “be justified by logical reasoning”.

“Do you not understand that ill-conceived and rushed steps may lead to outcomes that are completely contrary to our goals?” the representative of the Russian Federation asked those present as he explained his delegation’s abstention. The proponents of today’s text did not identify root causes or assess long-term consequences, he said, noting that this would require stopping the unchecked flow of illegal weapons into Haiti.

And, recalling that the Multinational Security Support mission failed to reach even half of its projected capacity due to unfulfilled donor pledges, he also expressed concern about the unrestricted mandate given to the Gang Suppression Force. There is no clarity on its long-term voluntary financial support, nor the prospects for staffing its contingent — who will be conducting combat operations against gangs armed to their teeth. Given the escalation of tensions in the Caribbean and the deployment of the United States Armed Forces off the shores of Venezuela, it is also possible that the authors of today’s text will come up with some kind of “creative way to link their military activity to allegedly combating drug cartels there”, he added.

Others Stress Need to Uphold Human Rights

While the text may not have met the full expectations of every Council member, the representative of Guyana — speaking also for Algeria, Sierra Leone and Somalia — said that it provided “a constructive starting point”. She warned: “Without a secure environment, the prospects for credible elections — and, by extension, lasting peace and development — remain out of reach.” Therefore, it is “one of the better options at this stage for addressing the security crisis and alleviating the suffering of those directly affected”, she said.

The representative of Denmark, for her part, stressed that the Gang Suppression Force must conduct its operations “in strict compliance with international law, including international human-rights law, and the UN’s Human Rights Due Diligence Policy”. Drawing attention to the new mandate’s option to “neutralize” opposition, she stressed that it is “only rarely used by the Security Council” and must be viewed in the specific context of Haiti. “The Council has a special responsibility in following up on the implementation of this mandate,” she stated, adding that child protection should be a cross-cutting issue.

Slovenia’s delegate also stressed the need to “uphold the same level of human-rights protection” as the mission transitions into a new and larger Force. It should also conduct its operations with full respect for Haitian sovereignty and territorial integrity. “We find it equally important that the Support Office forms an integral part of unified UN action in Haiti, including support for the political process,” he added, urging that today’s adoption be seen not as an end in itself, but as an important milestone that must be further built upon.