Settlement Expansion, Gaza Offensive Undermining Two-State Solution, Warns Deputy Special Coordinator in Briefing to Security Council

In the shadow of the nearly two-year war in Gaza and an intensifying ground offensive in Gaza City, settlement construction has accelerated and settler violence continues in the West Bank, a senior United Nations official told the Security Council today, as delegates warned that such defiance of international law and United Nations resolutions further undermine the prospects for peace and the two-State solution.

Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, reported that, despite the mandate of Council resolution 2334 (2016), which calls on Israel to immediately and completely cease all settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territory, “settlement has nevertheless accelerated”.

He reported that, during the period from 18 June to 19 September, the Israeli planning authorities advanced or approved approximately 20,810 housing units in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Moreover, on 2 July, 15 Israeli ministers and the speaker of the Knesset signed a petition calling for Israel to annex the occupied West Bank, and on 23 July, the Knesset adopted a non-binding motion calling for the ‘application of Israeli sovereignty’ across all settlements in the West Bank.

“The Government of Israel must abide by its obligations under international law,” he stressed, recalling the 19 July 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which declared that Israel is under an obligation to cease immediately all new settlement activities, evacuate all settlers and bring to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible.

Citing the Secretary-General, he called the E1 plan “a calamitous development”, which, if implemented, would further undermine the contiguity of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State. This would increase the risk of forced displacement and fuel tensions, he added, noting that Palestinian attacks against Israelis also continued. He welcomed the mediators’ continued efforts and urged all sides to end hostilities immediately.

Recalling the Israeli Government’s 8 August decision to take control of Gaza City, he said Palestinians have faced heavy bombardment since late August, resulting in high numbers of casualties. They also face displacement, demolitions and crippling movement and access restrictions that stifle the economy and severely limit access to employment, hospitals, schools and agricultural land. “These policies are further fuelling frustration and hopelessness while severely undermining the Palestinian Authority,” he added.

Further citing the Secretary-General, he stressed: “The continued devastation and misery on the ground, particularly over the past two years, have reinforced the absolute need for Israelis, Palestinians, regional States and the broader international community to take urgent steps that will end the unlawful occupation and enable the parties to re-engage on the long-delayed political path to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in line with international law and UN resolutions, realizing a two-State solution […]”

‘What We Need Is Not a Pause to Violence and Injustice, but an End to It’

“We have a collective duty to bring this suffering to an end,” echoed the Permanent Observer for the State of Palestine, stressing that what his people need is “not a pause to the violence and injustice, but an end to it”. Noting that the dark reality of life in Palestine under Israel’s illegal occupation is “man-made, occupation made”, he declared: “Our people are not less worthy and not less entitled” to the inalienable rights endowed to all peoples”.

He affirmed Palestine’s commitment to peace, which must be “a shared objective to become a shared reality”. Recalling the just concluded high-level week “mainly focused on Palestine”, he thanked the many countries who galvanized support for an independent and sovereign State of Palestine in pursuit of the two-State solution. “We need to make all of it a reality,” he urged. “The decisions we make today will determine the fate of the peoples of the region for generations to come and the face of the Middle East for decades.”

Terror Threat in West Bank is ‘Real and Imminent’

Israel’s representative, however, challenged that narrative, highlighting his country’s efforts to dismantle terrorist strongholds in Gaza, while unloading between 250 and 308 trucks of humanitarian aid daily. The terror threat in the West Bank is “real and imminent”, he warned, describing “hidden workshops of death” where rockets and weapons aimed at families, schools and cities were being built. His country recognizes the same methods used in Gaza 20 years ago, he noted, when rockets developed in such workshops “multiplied into thousands raining down on Israeli towns for years”. “We will not repeat that mistake in Judea and Samaria, neither should this Council,” he warned.

He rejected claims that Hamas was absent from the West Bank, noting that “earlier this month Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack at a crowded bus stop in Jerusalem”. He also accused Iran of “arming, funding and coordinating terror” in the West Bank. The Palestinian Authority’s “pay to slay policy” has for more than a decade paid monthly stipends to terrorists in prison and their families, he pointed out. This policy consumes “about 8 per cent of the Palestinian Authority’s entire budget” — more than $300 million every year. Rejecting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ claim of reform, he stressed: “Enough with the lies, stop the payments.”

The representative of the United States criticized today’s meeting as another instance of the Council’s “obsessive focus on Israel”, which undermines the serious work needed to resolve peace and security issues. Council resolution 2334 (2016) “wrongly delegitimizes Israel” and denies the reality that Jerusalem is its lawful capital. Highlighting his country’s mediation efforts, he placed responsibility for ending the war on Hamas, which rejected the reasonable offer to make peace and remains undesignated by the UN as a terrorist group. He also criticized Council members for “unilaterally recognizing a Palestinian State”. Rather than “reward Hamas”, the Council should “pressure it to end the bloodshed, disarm and give Gazans a chance for a peaceful life”.

Two-State Solution Remains Only Viable Path to Peace, Security

Other delegations, however, underscored the urgency of Palestinian statehood and voiced alarm about Israel’s plans to annex the West Bank. The United Kingdom’s representative recalled her country’s formal recognition of the State of Palestine last week and stressed that a two-State solution remains the only viable path to peace and security for both Israeli and Palestinians. “Israeli annexation of the West Bank cannot be allowed to happen,” she added, calling on Israel to halt the expansion of illegal settlements.

The representative of France warned that the annexation plans compromise Israeli long-term security and alienate prospects of regional peace. His country is “stepping up pressure on Israel”, including through the imposition of new sanctions against individuals and entities responsible for illegal settlement expansion and violence.

Council members also underlined the 15-member organ’s responsibility to ensure that Israel complies fully with resolution 2334 (2016). Guyana’s representative stressed that the approval of the E1 settlement plan and Israel’s determination to go forward with construction in the area “should not be met with silence from the Council”. She also urged strong and decisive action in response to Israel’s “daring declaration” that the Palestinian State is being ‘erased not by slogans but by deeds’ and the occupying Power’s “other illegalities” in the occupied Palestinian territory.

“We have a duty to enable Palestinians to exercise their legal rights and establish their State — we must do this before no land remains upon which to establish Palestine,” emphasized Algeria’s delegate.

Israel Cannot Be Allowed to Annex West Bank

The Russian Federation’s representative, recalling United States President Donald Trump’s statement that “he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank”, said “we should like to hope that these words will be followed up by concrete action”. Similarly, China’s representative stressed that “the country with the special influence on Israel must assume its corresponding responsibility in earnest”. Gaza and the West Bank are the homeland of the Palestinian people and must not become “a sacrifice of international politics”, he added.

Meanwhile, Somalia’s delegate noted that the recent report from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) identified over 150 business enterprises, both Israeli and international, that are supporting or sustaining illegal settlements. “Such involvement complicates the occupation and presents significant ethical and legal concerns,” he pointed out. Sierra Leone’s representative, on that note, stressed that perpetrators of settler violence must be held accountable.

The representative of Greece drew attention to Christian communities in the West Bank who are facing settlement expansion and settler violence. “They need to stop now,” she stressed. Urging a large-scale and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, she called for further strengthening of initiatives such as the Jordanian air corridor and the Cyprus-led Amalthea maritime project.

‘No Military Goal Can Justify Turning Food into Weapon of Oppression’

Delegates also reiterated their calls for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of hostages and unhindered humanitarian aid. Panama’s delegate deplored the “unconscionable proportions” that the humanitarian situation has reached, due to the postponing of a political solution. “No military goal can justify turning food into a weapon of oppression and control,” he stressed.

The Republic of Korea’s representative, Council President for September, speaking in his national capacity, noted that while Israel has the right to protect itself, for the last two years, the fundamental principles of international law — including those of proportionality, distinction and precaution — have not been adequately observed.

Denmark’s delegate, looking ahead to a post-conflict Gaza, welcomed President Abbas’ commitment to democratic reform and confirmation that Hamas will have no role in Gaza. Voicing concern over the Palestinian Authority’s deteriorating finances, she noted her country’s $8 million contribution to the emergency coalition for Palestine and called on Israel to release withheld tax revenues.

Underlining a global call for peace, Slovenia’s delegate said, “we also hear voices for peace in Israel”, referring to families of hostages calling for a ceasefire and many Israelis who understand that their safety and future are intertwined with the safety and future of Palestinians. While Hamas is not a partner for peace, “we hear Jewish voices around the globe emphasizing that peace cannot be achieved through war”, he added.