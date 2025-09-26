Security Council Committee Established Pursuant to Resolution 2653 (2022) Concerning Haiti Discusses Panel of Experts’ Final Report

On 15 September, members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) concerning Haiti held informal consultations to discuss the final report of the Panel of Experts on Haiti, submitted in pursuance of paragraph 10 of resolution 2752 (2024).

During the meeting, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Panel’s final report, covering the period from November 2024 to August 2025, and an update on recent events.

Members of the Committee welcomed the briefing by the Coordinator, thanked the Panel for its work, and reiterated their readiness to continue considering information submitted by the Panel of Experts with the view to ensuring the effective implementation of the Sanctions regime, including by updating the 2653 Sanctions list and strengthening implementation of the arms embargo.