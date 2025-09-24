Security Council Debate on Artificial Intelligence

(Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council debate will be made available after its conclusion.)

The Security Council holds a high-level open debate today on artificial intelligence (AI), under the agenda item “Maintenance of international peace and security”. The meeting will be chaired by President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea, which holds the Council presidency for the month. Briefings are expected from UN Secretary-General António Guterres; Yoshua Bengio, Professor at the Université de Montréal and Co-President and Scientific Director of LawZero; and Yejin Choi, Professor of Computer Science and Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered AI.