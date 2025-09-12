Syria Chemical Weapons Concerns Widen with New Evidence, United Nations Disarmament Chief Tells Security Council

Evidence of nerve agents was found in samples collected from a site in Syria, and information suggests that over 100 additional locations may have been involved in chemical-weapons-related activities in the country, a senior United Nations official told the Security Council today.

Izumi Nakamitsu, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, welcomed the “remarkable progress” since the Council’s last meeting on the matter. She reported that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and Syria have continued to engage on outstanding issues in Syria’s chemical weapons dossier.

She highlighted the regular communication between the Office for Disarmament Affairs and the OPCW Technical Secretariat, as well as her recent virtual meeting with Ambassador Ibrahim Olabi of Syria. Since 2014, however, she recalled, OPCW has been unable to confirm the accuracy of Syria’s chemical weapons declaration due to incomplete or inaccurate information. Currently, 26 unresolved issues remain, involving large quantities of potentially undeclared or unverified chemical warfare agents and chemical munitions, which OPCW deems a “serious concern”, she noted.

Chemical Weapons Activity Suspected at More Than 100 Sites

Referring to “this month’s report”, she said the OPCW Technical Secretariat had noted that “in addition to the 26 declared chemical-weapons-related sites, information made available to OPCW suggests that there are more than 100 other sites that may have been involved in chemical-weapons-related activities”. OPCW plans to inspect all these sites, subject to security and other considerations.

She reported that, since March, OPCW teams have deployed to Syria four times — in March, April, June and August — to visit both declared and suspected chemical weapon sites. However, the most recent deployment in August was initially scheduled for 20 to 28 July, but had to be postponed due to Israel’s 16 July air strikes targeting several sites in Damascus, including a building where OPCW teams had previously held consultations with Syrian authorities, and “in the direct vicinity of the hotel used by the OPCW teams during its missions in Syria”.

During its April deployment, OPCW collected three samples from one site, revealing indicators of nerve agents — a “concerning finding” that OPCW plans to address in future visits, she said.

She commended the new Syrian authorities’ commitment to fully and transparently cooperate with the Technical Secretariat, highlighting that “there is currently a critical opportunity to obtain long-overdue clarifications on the full extent and scope of the Syrian chemical weapons programme and “to rid the country of all chemical weapons”. “The OPCW Director-General has noted that the tasks ahead will likely be more complex than those carried out 11 years ago with the destruction of Syria’s declared chemical weapons programme,” she emphasized, urging the international community’s consistent international support to rid Syria of all chemical weapons.

In the ensuing debate, many Council members welcomed the improved cooperation between OPCW and Syria, including this year’s successful deployments, while voicing concern over the long-standing unresolved issues, the new findings and Israel’s July air strikes.

The Russian Federation’s delegate disputed the Technical Secretariat's reporting on the April assessment mission, noting that they are unfounded. The results attempt to place responsibility on the former Syrian authorities, and it is not a desire to establish the truth, he emphasized, urging Council members to not condone this approach. The only way to resolve outstanding issues is through an OPCW Secretariat approach rooted in professionalism, which takes account of Syria’s political situation and the rebuilding of Government institutions, he emphasized.

Work of OPCW Syria Must Continue until All Chemical Weapons Are Destroyed

The Republic of Korea’s representative rejected that assertion, stating: “We oppose any attempts to undermine its value and legitimacy.” The ongoing work of the OPCW Syria team must continue until all chemical weapons in Syria are destroyed and the perpetrators that used them are identified. He also called on Syria to “recommit to bringing all perpetrators to book”. “The Council and the OPCW must spare no effort in holding perpetrators accountable,” he underscored.

“The fight against impunity is critical to deliver justice to the victims and to buttress the norm of prohibition of chemical weapons,” added the representative of France, highlighting the International Partnership against Impunity for Chemical Weapons launched by his country in 2018. Commending OPCW’s outstanding work, he said: “Measures need to be undertaken to urgently secure, reliably evaluate and subsequently destroy all of the country’s chemical weapons production, stocks and capabilities.”

The representative of the United States urged OPCW to redouble its efforts “to locate and destroy remnants of the Assad regime’s chemical weapons programme”. Noting that sample results from the Organisation’s April visit have revealed indicators of nerve agents, he called it an “urgent reminder the OPCW mission in Syria is complex but critical”. He further urged Council members to adjust the ISIL/Da’esh and Al-Qaida sanctions regime to ensure OPCW and Member States can provide all necessary support for chemical weapons destruction in Syria.

Council members also underscored the importance of advancing the political transition in Syria. “The situation of chemical weapons in Syria is inextricably linked to the ongoing political process,” highlighted Panama’s representative, stressing the urgency of moving towards a political transition in line with Council resolution 2254 (2015). A strong political process that strengthens legitimate and effective governance is essential to create the conditions necessary for the permanent eradication of the threat of chemical weapons.

Israeli Military Strikes Impeding OPCW’s Work in Syria

Speakers also drew attention to the presence of terrorist forces, as well as Israel’s recent air strikes in Syria. China’s representative said the elimination and destruction of chemical weapons should be carried out to ensure they not enter the hands of terrorists and urged the interim Syrian authorities to combat all terrorists. The essential efforts for a safe and stable environment in Syria have been weakened by the Israeli attacks, he added, calling on Israel to cease its attacks and immediately withdraw from Syrian territory.

Pakistan’s delegate, echoed that concern, stating: “Regrettably, Israeli military strikes have also impeded the technical work of the OPCW in Syria in discharge of its mandate.” Joining other delegations, he called for an end to “reprehensible attacks and violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

“This progress is complicated by a deteriorating security situation,” he said, voicing deep concern about the “Israeli aggressions, including the 16 July air strikes targeting Damascus”, which postponed OPCW deployment.

Chemical Weapons Must Not Fall into Hands of Terrorists

“We condemn all Israeli aggressions on the strongest terms and insist on an immediate halt of all aggressions against Syria’s territory,” declared Algeria’s representative, speaking also for Guyana, Sierra Leone and Somalia. “Syria’s unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity must be respected, and civilians should not be put at risk.” He also voiced concern about the ongoing threats posed by Da’esh and stressed the importance of “preventing chemical weapons from falling into the hands of terrorists”.

Highlighting the “unprecedented access, cooperation and the successful collection of new documents and samples”, he urged the international community’s continued support to the Syrian authorities. He also welcomed the lifting of sanctions by major international partners and Syria’s renewed eligibility for support from international financial institutions, noting that this will be “crucial for the country’s reconstruction efforts”.

Looking ahead, Slovenia’s delegate said a comprehensive picture of the country’s chemical weapons programme must be established, while ensuring the safety of OPCW personnel and their Syrian counterparts. He called on Israel to respect the demilitarized zone and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, and on the Syrian interim authorities to maintain and consolidate cooperation with OPCW to fulfil their obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

“All of us around this table remember the Assad regime’s deplorable use of chemical weapons over the last decades,” said Denmark’s delegate, voicing hope that the recently concluded agreement between Syria and OPCW, concerning immunities and freedom of movement in Syria, can pave the way for more frequent and extensive visits by OPCW.

The United Kingdom’s delegate observed that, after 10 years of obstruction and denial by the Assad regime, “we have a window of opportunity to make important progress in ending the threat of chemical weapons in Syria once and for all”. OPCW requires technical, financial and logistical assistance from the international community, she underscored, highlighting her country’s $2.7 million pledge in support of its missions in Syria, in addition to the $1.1 million provided following the fall of the Assad regime.

The speaker for Greece acknowledged the first steps by the interim Syrian authorities to improve cooperation with the newly established “Office of Special Missions” of OPCW and called on them to take any possible measure to prevent non-State actors from gaining access to chemical weapons.

Syria Working to Become Haven of Peace, Prosperity in Region

Syria’s representative affirmed that a “new Syria” is “working tirelessly to become a haven of peace and prosperity in the region”. His colleagues dealing with this dossier in Damascus are “witnesses who have survived” chemical weapons and are determined to ensure their elimination of “once and for all”. He cited the “tenth sad anniversary” on 21 August of “the largest chemical massacre” in the last 30 years near Damascus, as, for the first time in 12 years, victims’ families and survivors met with representatives of civil society organizations to express their grief after years of depression, displacement, misinformation and intimidation. The President of Syria reassured them that the new Syria will not allow chemical weapons to be used against anyone and will bring perpetrators to justice.

He noted Syria is preparing the fifth deployment in 2025 of OPCW technical teams to facilitate access to the sites suspected of hosting chemical weapons. Further, he cited an agreement on the privileges and immunities for OPCW staff to ensure mechanisms are in place to allow progress. Meanwhile, “enormous challenges” are involved in destroying the chemical weapons programme, as the Assad regime carried out its activities in the greatest secrecy. Syria also faces an economy worn out by years of conflict, as well as mines and remnants of war. Condemning military strikes by the “Israeli entity” on sites presumed to have been to store chemical weapons, he emphasized that the “new Syria” has expressed political willingness to make available all necessary facilities to OPCW and presented a conceptual plan to destroy the weapons. Despite the “heavy legacy” of the Assad regime, decades of oppression, war and unspeakable suffering, Syria will continue to resolutely rebuild and spare no effort to destroy the arsenal, he stressed.

“Türkiye stands ready to contribute to the training and capacity-building of Syrian experts and will continue to facilitate the work of OPCW missions in the field,” underscored that country’s representative, noting the secretive nature of the former regime’s programme, gaps in available documentation and Syria’s lack of technical expertise, economic constraints, insufficient equipment, ongoing security threats from terrorist groups, as well as Israeli air strikes, which must cease. Türkiye remains firmly committed to supporting genuine and verifiable steps towards eliminating chemical weapons in Syria, he added, calling on the international community to support Syrian authorities and OPCW in this critical endeavour. “The opportunity to make Syria safer, in the region and beyond, is within our reach,” he stressed.

