Security Council Press Statement on Houthi Detention of United Nations Workers

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Sangjin Kim (Republic of Korea):

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the detentions since 31 August of at least 21 United Nations personnel by the Houthis, as well as the forced entry into premises of the World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the seizure of UN property, in violation of international law. They stressed that the safety and security of UN personnel and property as well as the inviolability of UN premises must be guaranteed at all times.

Council members condemned in the strongest terms the ongoing detentions by the Houthis of personnel from the United Nations, national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society organizations and diplomatic missions. They expressed deep concern for the welfare of those personnel detained since 2021, 2023 and 2024, as well as those detained since 31 August 2025.

Council members demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained by the Houthis and reiterated that all threats to those delivering humanitarian aid and assistance are unacceptable.

Council members expressed their grave concern at the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Yemen and stressed that unimpeded humanitarian access is essential. Council members noted alarmingly high levels of food insecurity amongst the Yemeni population and expressed their concern that detentions of aid workers risk exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation.

Council members reiterated their demand that the Houthis ensure respect of international humanitarian law with regard to the safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to ensure assistance can reach civilians in need.

Council members emphasized that the safety of United Nations personnel remains of upmost importance and called on the Houthis to enable a safe and secure operating environment and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance in areas under their control. To this end, they reiterated their support to the United Nations in maintaining measures to optimize staff safety and security in light of the current security context.

Council members welcomed the continued work of the United Nations through all possible channels to secure the safe and immediate release of those detained. They reaffirmed their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen, and its commitment to stand by the people of Yemen. They reiterated their support for United Nations Special Envoy Hans Grundberg in his efforts towards a negotiated, inclusive, Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political settlement based on the agreed references and consistent with relevant Security Council resolutions.