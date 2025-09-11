Security Council Briefing on Israel’s Strikes on Hamas in Qatar

(Note: Owing to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the Organization, complete coverage of today's Security Council meeting will be available on Friday, 12 September.)

The Security Council will hold a briefing today under the agenda item “Situation in the Middle East”. The meeting was requested by Algeria, Pakistan and Somalia to address Israel’s 9 September strikes on Hamas in Doha. The meeting request was supported by France and the United Kingdom.

Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Mohamed Khaled Khiari, is expected to brief the Council. Qatar’s Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, is also expected to participate under Rule 37 of the Council’s provisional rules of procedure.

