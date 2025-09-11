Security Council Press Statement on Doha Strikes

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Sangjin Kim (Republic of Korea):

The members of the Security Council expressed their condemnation of the recent strikes in Doha, the territory of a key mediator, on 9 September. They expressed deep regret at the loss of civilian life.

Council members underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar. They underlined their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

Council members recalled their support for the vital role that Qatar continues to play in mediation efforts in the region, and alongside Egypt and the United States.

Council members underscored that releasing the hostages, including those killed by Hamas, and ending the war and suffering in Gaza must remain our top priority. In this regard, they reiterated the importance of the ongoing diplomatic efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, and called for the parties to seize the opportunity for peace.