Security Council Press Statement on Libya

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Sangjin Kim (Republic of Korea):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the briefing by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG), Hanna Tetteh, on 21 August 2025, in which the SRSG outlined the road map to advance a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process. The road map aims at, inter alia, ending the transitional period, progressing the agreement of unified institutions, taking the country to free, fair, transparent, and inclusive presidential and legislative elections in line with Security Council resolution 2755 (2024), within an overall time frame of 18 months, and, in parallel, convening a structured dialogue with Libyan institutional stakeholders and the people of Libya.

The members of the Security Council called on Libyan institutional stakeholders to engage fully, transparently and in good faith, without preconditions, and make the compromises necessary to progress a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned process, facilitated by the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). They reiterated their call upon the international community to support this process. They also welcomed the resumption of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya, also known as the Berlin Process, and encouraged its continued evolution moving forwards. They also noted the importance of progress towards the unification of all institutions, including military and security institutions. They called on the relevant institutions to take the necessary steps towards finalizing financial arrangements and establishing a unified budget to ensure the stability of Libya’s financial system for the benefit of all Libyans.

The members of the Security Council noted with concern the fragile security environment in Libya and underlined the importance of safeguarding security and stability across Libya. They urged all Libyan parties to respect the 2020 ceasefire and refrain from any unilateral action that could endanger the fragile security situation and the security of civilians.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the recent completion of Municipal Council Elections in 34 Libyan municipalities, commended the High National Elections Commission for its efforts, and noted the suspension of local elections in a number of municipalities. They also reiterated the importance of ensuring full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation of women in the process.

The members of the Security Council stressed the importance of urgent progress by all Libyan actors to deliver lasting peace, stability, and security for the Libyan people. They also reaffirmed their respect for the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya.