Brutal Escalation of Large-Scale Russian Federation Attacks on Ukraine Setting Grim Casualty Records, Jeopardizing Fragile Diplomatic Momentum, Security Council Hears

Warning that the Ukrainian people caught in the crossfire are “entering the fourth winter of the full-scale war”, a top UN official told the Security Council today that the Russian Federation’s large-scale escalation of attacks against civilians persist, killing children, setting grim casualty records and jeopardizing fragile diplomatic momentum.

Miroslav Jenča, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas at the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said the Secretary-General on Thursday condemned Moscow’s deadly overnight missile and drone attacks. “Yesterday’s strikes are only the latest in the brutal escalation of country-wide aerial attacks,” he said.

Ukrainian officials reported that, between 27 and 28 August alone, 598 drones and 31 missiles were launched, killing at least 23 people in Kyiv, including 4 children.

Mr. Jenča stressed the expanding scope of violence, saying these strikes targeted regions far from the front lines. “In July, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded rising civilian casualties across 18 regions of Ukraine,” he told the 15-member Council, with July setting a record of 1,674 casualties — the highest since May 2022.

Since the invasion began, 14,054 civilians, including 730 children, have been killed, while more than 36,000 have been injured, he said, also acknowledging the conflict’s spillover into the Russian Federation where there have been civilian casualties in Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk.

On 24 August, “a fire broke out after a Ukrainian drone was shot down near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant”, damaging a transformer, he said. While the UN could not verify all reports of Ukrainian strikes inside the Russian Federation, Mr. Jenča cautioned: “The growing impact of the conflict on the civilian population in the Russian Federation is of concern, too.” All attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, he reiterated.

Underscoring that preparations are under way to provide targeted winter support for 1.7 million people in need, he stressed: “Scaled up and flexible donor support is urgently needed” to continue to provide life-saving operations.

Mr. Jenča also welcomed recent meetings in Anchorage and Washington, D.C., but warned that, as large-scale attacks against civilians persist, “the current diplomatic momentum is at risk of rapidly fading”. He closed by reiterating the Secretary-General’s call for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire one that fully upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Condemnation of Attacks on Non-Military Targets

In the ensuing discussion, Council Members condemned the Russian Federation’s latest attack on Ukraine, with Slovenia’s delegate emphasizing that Moscow’s second-largest air assault of the war on 28 August saw 620 drones and missiles launched mostly at Kyiv, destroying residential buildings and damaging the European Union delegation and British Council premises. These are “not military targets”, but densely populated areas, she stressed.

The delegate of France also condemned in the “strongest possible terms” Moscow’s latest strikes, calling them “unacceptable”. Recalling that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has “shown his availability to implement an immediate, unconditional ceasefire” and willingness to engage in direct talks with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, he said that Moscow has instead responded with more deadly strikes. “Russia says it believes in peace and diplomacy; such brutal attacks say the opposite,” the delegate from the United Kingdom added.

War’s Impact on Europe and Beyond

Other Council members underscored how the war in Ukraine was affecting regions beyond Europe, with the Republic of Korea’s representative voicing concern over the ongoing Moscow–Pyongyang military cooperation that is exacerbating the war’s severity and its bleak ramifications. Algeria’s delegate noted the conflict’s impact on food and energy markets causing soaring prices in her country, region and beyond. “The cost of this conflict, while borne most heavily by the Ukrainian people, is also being paid by the entire region and global community,” added Guyana’s speaker, echoing calls for an urgent intensification of diplomatic dialogue to end the conflict.

“The Ukraine issue is entering a critical stage for negotiated settlement,” stated China’s delegate. He welcomed ongoing talks, noting the continued engagement of all relevant parties towards a solution, expressing hope that the parties concerned will “meet each other halfway and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiation”.

United States Efforts to End War

The United States representative stated that, in recent weeks, Washington, D.C., has undertaken “exceptional efforts to bring the Russian-Ukrainian war to an end”. On 15 August, President Donald J. Trump met face to face with President Putin in Alaska — the first summit-level meeting between the two countries since Moscow launched its invasion over three years ago. Building on that progress, President Trump then hosted President Zelenskyy and seven other European leaders at the White House on 18 August.

However, the latest drone and missile attacks on Ukraine “cast doubts on the seriousness of Russia’s desire for peace”, he pointed out, underscoring that such strikes on civilian areas must stop immediately. “Russia must decide now to move towards peace,” he asserted, urging the leaders of both countries to agree to meet bilaterally, warning of further economic measures with “far-reaching consequences” should Moscow choose to prolong the war.

Western Countries Accused of Hypocrisy

The speaker for the Russian Federation dismissed Western accusations as a “fairly primitive template” over its 28 August strikes, insisting its attacks targeted Ukraine’s “military-industrial complex”, including arms depots, airfields and UAV factories, not civilians. Rather, civilian deaths resulted from Ukrainian air defences placed in residential areas, he said, accusing Kyiv of “shamelessly and criminally” using Ukrainians as “human shields”. The tragedies are being “intentionally whipped up to blame the deaths of Ukrainian civilians on Russia” to secure more Western arms and sanctions, he said. Moscow further accused the West of hypocrisy, ignoring Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on Russian cities that killed and wounded scores of civilians in late August.

He also alleged rampant corruption and repression inside Ukraine, citing reports of political prisoners, restrictions on the Orthodox Church and off-shore assets tied to President Zelenskyy’s circle. He said the West’s selective blindness undermines its credibility, while reiterating demands for security guarantees that address the Russian Federation’s concerns. He accused Kyiv of “skyrocketing human rights violations”. Referring to the Alaska Summit, he said his Government remains open to negotiations, but only on terms that exclude North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) expansion and recognize Russian Federation interests, accusing Kyiv of blocking compromise and pursuing “PR over diplomacy”.

Russian Federation’s Aggression Must Be Punished

Yulia Svyrydenko, Prime Minister of Ukraine, told the Council that the Russian Federation’s 28 August assault marked one of the deadliest nights of the war, with “629 airborne weapons” launched against cities, killing 25 people — including 4 children — and wounding 63 others. Among the victims was a girl “not yet three years old, born under Russian shelling in October 2022, and killed by Russian shelling in August 2025”, she said. The strikes, which also damaged the European Union Delegation and British Council premises, were “deliberate acts of terror”, she said, demanding stronger air defence and long-range capabilities to protect civilians, alongside tougher sanctions to deprive Moscow of funds for its war.

Prime Minister Svyrydenko also highlighted the Russian Federation’s systematic abduction of children, citing cases of forced adoption and identity erasure. “Russia kills children from a distance with missiles and drones, and those who fall under its control it steals,” she said. She urged the Council to act, insisting that peace requires both bolstering its defence and intensifying pressure on Moscow until it shows genuine willingness to negotiate. “Aggression must be punished, never rewarded,” she declared, reaffirming readiness for a just, lasting peace based on sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law.

Strengthened European Resolved to Support Ukraine

Several European countries took to the floor, as well, expressing support for Ukraine and condemning the Russian Federation’s attacks, with Poland’s speaker stating that, if Moscow hopes to break the spirit of resistance and solidarity, it is “gravely mistaken”. “Recent strikes only strengthen our determination to support Ukraine,” he said, urging allies to impose restrictive measures that will further undercut Moscow’s revenues and weaken its capacity to wage war.

“Putin does not seek even a temporary ceasefire, let alone a lasting peace,” said Estonia’s delegate, speaking also for Latvia and Lithuania. She stressed that the Russian Federation must be held fully accountable for the crime of aggression and “for every war crime committed”. Perpetrators must face justice, including through a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression. “There can be no lasting peace without accountability,” she added.

“Once again, Russia has demonstrated its complete disregard for civilian lives — and diplomatic missions,” said Norway’s delegate, speaking also for Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden. Citing a ceasefire as “the necessary first step”, he noted that Ukraine has been ready for a ceasefire for several months while “Russia stands in the way”. However, peace in Ukraine cannot be negotiated without Ukraine’s participation, and “security guarantees will be needed”, he stressed, adding that the people of Ukraine require peace in accordance with international law, “not a pause for Russia to prepare for renewed aggression”.

The representative of the European Union, speaking in its capacity as observer, said that, as high-level talks for peace are ongoing, Moscow has launched yet another massive and brutal overnight attack against Ukrainian cities and civilians. Ordinary civilians — including children as young as two years old — have paid the ultimate price of the Russian Federation’s unprovoked, unjustified and illegal aggression. “Such blatant violations of international law and the inviolability of diplomatic premises only strengthen our resolve to stand with Ukraine and its people,” he asserted.

“The latest missile attack on Kyiv on 27 August is not a mistake,” stressed Romania’s delegate, adding that it was followed less than 24 hours later by a drone attack on a Ukrainian ship on the Danube Delta, near the Romanian border and near the Black Sea. “These continuous attacks are not the path to peace. And we need peace,” he emphasized.

In the aftermath of the latest attacks, said Germany’s delegate, “we have to ask ourselves: What is Russia’s intention?” For weeks and months, that country’s leaders and diplomats have been claiming to seek negotiations and peace. But, at the same time, they relentlessly launch rockets into residential areas of Ukraine. Underscoring the need to respect the territorial integrity of UN Member States, he said Berlin — together with its allies — will support Ukraine in its right to defend itself “as long as it takes”. He stated: “Every night the people of Ukraine have to spend in fear is one too much. It is time to act.”