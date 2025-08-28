Security Council Votes on Renewal of Mission in Lebanon

(Note: Owing to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the Organization, complete coverage of today's Security Council meeting will be made available on Friday, 29 August.)

The Security Council votes today to extend the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) until the end of 2026, after which the mission will begin a one-year withdrawal.

UNIFIL, active since 1978, monitors Lebanon’s southern border with Israel. Its current mandate expires 31 August.

The Council is expected to adopt a French-drafted resolution, following a compromise with the United States, calling for UNIFIL to cease operations by 31 December 2026, and start a coordinated withdrawal, leaving Lebanon fully in charge of southern security.

