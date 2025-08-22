Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends Five Entries on Its Sanctions List

On 22 August 2025, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with strikethrough and/or underline in the entries below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2734 (2024), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.057 Name: 1: IBRAHIM 2: ALI 3: ABU BAKR 4: TANTOUSH

Name (original script): ابراهيم علي أبو بكر تنتوش

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 2 Feb. 1966 POB: al Aziziyya, Libya Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abd al-Muhsin b) Ibrahim Ali Muhammad Abu Bakr c) Abdul Rahman d) Abu Anas e) Ibrahim Abubaker Tantouche f) Ibrahim Abubaker Tantoush g) ‘Abd al-Muhsi h) ‘Abd al-Rahman i) Abdel Ilah Sabri (false identity related to fraudulent South African identification number 6910275240086 linked to South African passport number 434021161, both documents have been confiscated) Low quality a.k.a.: Al-Libi Nationality: Libya Passport no: a) Libya number 203037, issued in Tripoli, Libya b) (Libyan passport number 347834, issued under name Ibrahim Ali Tantoush, expired on 21 Feb. 2014) National identification no: na Address: Tripoli, Libya (as at Feb. 2014) Afghanistan (as at June 2014) Listed on: 11 Jan. 2002 ( amended on 31 Jul. 2006, 4 Oct. 2006, 16 May 2011, 10 Jul. 2015, 24 Nov. 2020, 22 Aug. 2025 ) Other information: Associated with Afghan Support Committee (ASC) (QDe.069), Revival of Islamic Heritage Society (RIHS)(QDe.070) and the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (LIFG) (QDe.011). Photograph and fingerprints available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UNSC Special Notice. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 8 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

QDi.150 Name: 1: AL-AZHAR 2: BEN KHALIFA 3: BEN AHMED 4: ROUINE

Name (original script): الأزهر بن خليفة بن احمد روين

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 20 Nov. 1975 POB: Sfax, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) Salmane b) Lazhar Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisia number P182583, issued on 13 Sep. 2003 (expired on 12 Sep. 2007) National identification no: na Address: No.2 89th Street Zehrouni, Tunis, Tunisia Listed on: 12 Nov. 2003 ( amended on 20 Dec. 2005, 21 Dec. 2007, 30 Jan. 2009, 16 May 2011, 23 Feb. 2016, 24 Nov. 2020, 22 Aug. 2025 ) Other information: Sentenced to six years and ten months of imprisonment for membership of a terrorist association by the Appeal Court of Milan, Italy, on 7 Feb. 2008. Imprisoned in Sfax Prison on 5 June 2007 pursuant to an order issued by the Appeals Tribunal in Tunisia for joining an organization linked to terrorist crimes (case No.9301/207). Sentenced to two years and 15 days’ imprisonment and released on 18 June 2008. U Considered a fugitive from justice by the Italian authorities as at Jul. 2008. On 20 January 2009, Italian authorities issued a detention order (No. 70/2009 S.I.E.P), following a 3 years 4 months and 29 days sentence for terrorism-related crimes. Under administrative control measure in Tunisia as at 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.154 Name: 1: SULAIMAN 2: JASSEM 3: SULAIMAN 4: ALI ABO GHAITH

Name (original script): سليمان جاسم سليمان علي أبوغيث

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 14 Dec. 1965 POB: Kuwait Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: Abo Ghaith Nationality: Kuwait Passport no: Kuwait number 849594, issued on 27 Nov. 1998, issued in Kuwait (and expired on 24 Jun. 2003) National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 16 Jan. 2004 ( amended on 23 Jul. 2008, 10 Jun. 2011, 24 Nov. 2020, 22 Aug. 2025 ) Other information: Left Kuwait for Pakistan in June 2001. His Kuwaiti citizenship has been revoked since 2001, and he is currently incarcerated in the United States of America. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.338 Name: 1: SHAFI 2: SULTAN 3: MOHAMMED 4: AL-AJMI

Title: Doctor Designation: na DOB: 1 Jan. 1973 POB: Warah, Kuwait Good quality a.k.a.: a) Shafi al-Ajmi b) Sheikh Shafi al-Ajmi Low quality a.k.a.: Shaykh Abu-Sultan Nationality: Kuwait Passport no: 0216155930 National identification no: na Address: Area 3, Street 327, Building 41, Al-Uqaylah, Kuwait Listed on: 23 Sep. 2014 (amended on 24 Nov. 2020, 22 Aug. 2025 ) Other information: Fundraiser for Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137). In November 2023, he was released from prison in Kuwait as part of the Special Amiri Decree Pardon No. 225/2023. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.372 Name: 1: GULMUROD 2: KHALIMOV 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 14 May 1975 b) Approximately 1975 POB: a) Varzob area, Tajikistan b) Dushanbe, Tajikistan Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Tajikistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: S yrian Arab Republic (location as at Sep. 2015) Afghanistan (Kunar and Nuristan provinces and border areas of Zebok district, Badakhshan province). Listed on: 29 Feb. 2016 (amended on 24 Nov. 2020, 22 Aug. 2025 ) Other information: Syria-based military expert, member and recruiter of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Wanted by the Government of Tajikistan. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.