Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning South Sudan Draws Attention to Panel of Experts’ Recommendations on Implementation of Peace Agreement, Border Control

On 1 July, in accordance with paragraph 18 of resolution 2731 (2024), the Panel of Experts on South Sudan transmitted its final report to the President of the Security Council (document S/2025/442). The report is available on the Committee’s website via the following link: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/2206/panel-of-experts/reports.

In connection with paragraph 202 (a) of the final report, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan would like to encourage all parties to the 2018 Revitalized Agreement for the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan to exercise restraint, uphold the provisions of the permanent ceasefire and subsequent peace agreement; expedite the unification of the command structure of South Sudan’s security forces; complete the training and deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces; and condemn all attacks on the assets and personnel of UNMISS [United Nations Mission in South Sudan], as well as other humanitarian operators in South Sudan.

In connection with paragraph 202 (c) of the final report, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan would like to call on Member States to take required steps and measures to prevent violations of the South Sudan arms embargo.

In connection with paragraph 202 (d) of the final report, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan would like to urge the customs authorities of all Member States to exercise vigilance with respect to the import of timbre and charcoal from South Sudan and its neighbouring States, including with respect to the proliferation of fraudulent export documentation.