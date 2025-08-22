Security Council Committee Pursuant to Resolution 2745 (2024) Holds Briefing to Member States in Connection with Final Report of Panel of Experts

On 7 August, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 2745 (2024) held a briefing to Member States during which the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts, briefed participants on the Panel’s final report dated 15 June (document S/2025/385).

During the meeting, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts provided an overview of the findings contained in the final report and highlighted a number of recent developments since its publication.

The briefing was attended by Committee members, representatives of regional States, and interested Member States. It provided an opportunity for the broader UN membership to exchange views on the work of the Committee and the Panel of Experts. Member States provided their reactions to information contained in the Panel’s final report, as well as recent security developments in the Central African Republic.