Members of 1518 Sanctions Committee Meet with Iraqi Delegation

On 8 August 2025, the members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) met with Dr. Ammar Ibrahim, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank and Chairman of the Iraqi National Committee for Freezing Terrorist Assets, as well as other members of the Iraqi National Committee, who visited New York from Baghdad.

During the meeting, Dr. Ibrahim provided a briefing on the work of the Iraqi National Committee for Freezing Terrorist Assets and challenges related to the recovery of financial assets abroad and the delisting of individuals and entities from the 1518 Sanctions List for which cooperation of Member States with Iraqi authorities is necessary. Following the briefing, members of the Committee asked questions and exchanged views.