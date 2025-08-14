Security Council Committee Established Pursuant to Resolution 2653 (2022) concerning Haiti Briefed by UNODC

On 25 July 2025, members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) concerning Haiti received a briefing by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

During the meeting, the UNODC Representatives in New York and in the Regional Office for Central America and the Caribbean briefed the Committee on the situation in Haiti and UNODC's work in support of the national authorities of Haiti.

The representatives informed that UNODC’s findings confirmed the continuous use of maritime, air and land-based points of entry for trafficking of arms and ammunition. The representatives noted the persistent challenges, but also increased law-enforcement responses aimed at curbing illicit arms trafficking.

The representatives also mentioned that UNODC's strategy in Haiti included programmes focused on border control, including maritime crime, anti-corruption, specialized judicial units and combating human trafficking. The representatives emphasized that disrupting illicit networks would require coordinated national and international efforts.

Members of the Committee welcomed the briefing by UNODC, expressed support for the organization's work in Haiti and called for increased regional coordination to fight illicit trafficking, particularly of weapons. Members of the Committee expressed their readiness to consider updating the 2653 Sanctions List.