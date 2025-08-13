Security Council Press Statement on Sudan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Eloy Alfaro de Alba (Panama):

The members of the Security Council rejected the announcement of the establishment of a parallel governing authority in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). They expressed grave concern about the implications of such actions which represent a direct threat to Sudan’s territorial integrity and unity and further risk exacerbating the ongoing conflict in Sudan, fragmenting the country and worsening an already dire humanitarian situation.

The members of the Security Council unequivocally reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan. They stressed that any unilateral steps that undermine these principles threaten not only the future of Sudan but also the peace and stability of the broader region. They reiterated that the priority is for the parties to resume talks to reach a lasting ceasefire and create the necessary conditions for a political resolution on the conflict, involving all Sudanese political and social actors to re-establish a credible and inclusive political transition towards a democratically elected national Government following a civilian-led transitional period to realize the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, stable and prosperous future, in full accordance with the principles of national ownership.

The members of the Security Council also recalled resolution 2736 (2024), which demands that the RSF lift the siege of El Fasher and calls for an immediate halt to the fighting and for de-escalation in and around El Fasher where famine and extreme food insecurity conditions are at risk of spreading. They also expressed grave concern about incoming reports of a renewed RSF offensive in El Fasher. The members of the Security Council urged the RSF to allow unhindered humanitarian access to El Fasher.

The Members of the Security Council also condemned reported attacks in Sudan’s Kordofan region in recent weeks by the parties, which have caused the deaths of high numbers of civilians. Council members also expressed deep concern over the impact of the conflict, including attacks on humanitarian operations. They called on the parties in Sudan to allow and facilitate safe and unhindered humanitarian access in a manner consistent with the relevant provisions of international law.

The members of the Security Council demanded that all parties to the conflict protect civilians and abide by their obligations under international law, and fulfil resolution 2736 (2024), as well as abide by their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration. They further called on all parties to the conflict to adhere to international humanitarian law. The members called for all perpetrators of serious violations to be held accountable.

The members of the Security Council urged all Member States to refrain from external interference which seeks to foment conflict and instability, to support efforts for durable peace, to abide by their obligations under international law and to implement relevant Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2750 (2024).

The members of the Security Council also reaffirmed the Council’s solidarity and unwavering commitment to continue supporting Sudan and its people in their aspirations to restore lasting peace, security, stability and prosperity in their country for the benefit of all Sudanese.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General, Ramtane Lamamra, and his efforts to use his good offices with the parties and civil society, leading to a sustainable solution to the conflict through dialogue.