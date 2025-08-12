Security Council Holds Briefing on Situation in Yemen

The Council holds its monthly briefing this morning on the situation in Yemen.

Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, and Ramesh Rajasingham, Director of the Coordination Division and Head and Representative of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Geneva, will brief on on the political, security, and humanitarian developments in the country.

The delegation of Yemen will participate in the meeting under Rule 37 of the Council’s provisional rules of procedure.