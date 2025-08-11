Security Council Debate on Maritime Security

The Security Council today holds a high-level open debate on maritime security, focusing on prevention, innovation and international cooperation to address emerging challenges. The meeting is scheduled to be chaired by José Raúl Mulino, President of Panama, and feature briefings from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Secretary-General of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the Chief Executive Officer of the Panama Canal Authority. According to Panama’s Permanent Representative, the discussion will focus on “maritime-security challenges from a global and multidimensional perspective” and will highlight “the links between maritime security, international peace, economic stability and environmental sustainability”.

