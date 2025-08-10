In Presidential Statement, Security Council Condemns Violence against Civilians in Syria’s Suwaida

The Security Council today strongly condemned the violence perpetrated against civilians in the Suwaida governorate of Syria since 12 July, which has included mass killings, the loss of life, and led to the internal displacement of some 192,000 people — calling on all parties to adhere to the ceasefire arrangement and to ensure the protection of the civilian population.

Unanimously adopting a Presidential Statement (to be issued as document S/PRST/2025/6), the 15-member organ further reiterated the obligation to respect relevant human rights and international humanitarian law provisions, further reiterating the specific obligations under international humanitarian law to respect and protect all medical personnel and humanitarian personnel exclusively engaged in medical duties, their means of transportation and equipment, as well as hospitals and medical facilities.

The Council further urged all parties to ensure full, safe, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access for the United Nations, their implementing partners, and other humanitarian organizations to all affected communities in Suwaida and throughout Syria. It also reiterated a call on the interim authorities to protect all Syrians, regardless of ethnicity or religion, stressing that there can be no meaningful recovery in Syria without genuine safety and protection for all Syrians.

Recalling resolution 2254 (2015), its Presidential Statement (S/PRST/2025/4), and its Press Statement of 17 December 2024, the Council further reaffirmed its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and called on all States to respect these principles.

The organ further reaffirmed the importance of the United Nations’ role in supporting Syria’s political transition, reiterating its support for the efforts of the office of the United Nations Special Envoy in this regard. Additionally, parties must respect the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, including the principles regarding the area of separation, as well as the mandate and role of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF). The Council also welcomed the statement by the Syrian interim authorities condemning the violence and taking action to investigate and hold to account those responsible.