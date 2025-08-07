Security Council Press Statement on Situation in Democratic Republic of Congo

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Eloy Alfaro de Alba (Panama):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous attacks carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed group in the night of 26-27 July on a place of worship in Komanda, Ituri province in the north-east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which resulted in the death and injury of numerous civilians, including women and children.

They expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and wished a swift recovery to those injured.

The members of the Council underscore the importance of holding accountable the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts and bringing them to justice.

The members of the Security Council expressed grave concern over the security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and underscored the need for all parties to fully comply with international law, including provisions governing the protection of civilians. The members of the Security Council reiterated their strong condemnation of all armed groups operating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and their violations of international humanitarian law as well as other applicable international law and abuses of human rights. They further condemned all attacks on civilian population and infrastructure.

They supported the intensification of efforts by the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in supporting the Congolese authorities in the protection of civilians and addressing the threats posed by armed groups. They underscored the importance of continued cooperation between MONUSCO and the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in line with the Mission’s mandate.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and reiterated support for regional and international efforts to promote peace and stability in the country and the wider Great Lakes region.