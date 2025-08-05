Security Council 1518 Sanctions Committee Amends One Entry on Its Sanctions List

On 5 August 2025, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) enacted the amendments, specified with strikethrough and/or underline, in the entry below on its Sanctions List of individuals and entities.

A. Individuals

IQi.085 Name: 1: BASHAR 2: SABAWI 3: IBRAHIM 4: HASAN AL-TIKRITI

Name (original script): بشار سبعاوي إبراهيم حسن التكريتي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 17 Jul. 1970 POB: Baghdad, Iraq, Good quality a.k.a: a) Bashar Sab’awi Ibrahim Hasan Al-Tikriti b) Bashir Sab’awi Ibrahim Al-Hasan Al-Tikriti c) Bashir Sabawi Ibrahim Al-Hassan Al-Tikriti d) Bashar Sabawi Ibrahim Hasan Al-Bayjat e) Ali Zafir ‘Abdullah’ in Iraq ( in Baghdad, Iraq (Nationality - Iraq) ) f ) BASHAR AL-NASIRI Low quality a.k.a: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: a) Fuad Dawod Farm, Az Zabadani, Damascus, Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic, b) Beirut, Lebanon, Listed on: 27 Jul. 2005 Other information:

Press releases concerning changes to the Committee’s Sanctions List may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/press-releases.

The updated version of the Committee’s Sanctions List, available in HTML, PDF and XML format, may be found at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/materials.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List and is accessible at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.